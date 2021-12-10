Paramount+ Debuts a New Trailer For the Halo Series

The wild true story at the center of “Landscapers” came to its conclusion in 2014 when Susan and Christopher Edwards were convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder. The series opens, however, on the day of their capture. It begins in black and white. Then the picture, as someone off-camera repeatedly yells “action,” transitions from black and white to color, bringing viewers at once, into reality, yet somehow still in fiction. Susan (Olivia Colman), stuck in prison, is on the phone with a possible lawyer (Dipo Ola). She and Christopher (David Thewlis), in her words, have gotten themselves in “a bit of a pickle.” Director Will Sharpe’s experimental four-episode true-crime series “Landscapers” is a quirky love affair, one that isn’t necessarily translated through a coherent narrative, this series is actually quite incoherent, but through the two strong performances from the show’s two leads.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO