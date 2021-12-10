ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount+ Debuts a New Trailer For the Halo Series

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParamount+ Debuts a New Trailer For the Halo Series. Cue the Gregorian chants and the iconic theme music. Paramount+ has dropped the first full trailer for the upcoming Halo series. And after well over a decade in development Hell, the iconic video game franchise is finally getting a proper live-action...

New York Post

Anne Rice gets another AMC show, this one about witches

The witching hour is here. AMC is betting on horror queen Anne Rice. The famous former New Orleans author’s “Mayfair Witches” series is getting adapted into a TV show for AMC. This marks the second Rice series heading to adaptation at the network, as “Interview With the Vampire” will also be hitting the small screen.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Landscapers’ TV Review: Olivia Colman & David Thewlis Make A Deadly Pair In HBO’s Quirky True-Crime Series

The wild true story at the center of “Landscapers” came to its conclusion in 2014 when Susan and Christopher Edwards were convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder. The series opens, however, on the day of their capture. It begins in black and white. Then the picture, as someone off-camera repeatedly yells “action,” transitions from black and white to color, bringing viewers at once, into reality, yet somehow still in fiction. Susan (Olivia Colman), stuck in prison, is on the phone with a possible lawyer (Dipo Ola). She and Christopher (David Thewlis), in her words, have gotten themselves in “a bit of a pickle.” Director Will Sharpe’s experimental four-episode true-crime series “Landscapers” is a quirky love affair, one that isn’t necessarily translated through a coherent narrative, this series is actually quite incoherent, but through the two strong performances from the show’s two leads.
TV SERIES
Variety

Paramount Plus Announces New Original Animated Series ‘Big Nate’ (TV News Roundup)

Paramount Plus announced that the animated series “Big Nate” will debut early next year. The series is from Nickelodeon Animation Studio and is based on the children’s books and comic strip written and drawn by Lincoln Peirce. The 26-episode series follows Nate, an 11-year-old boy, and his best friends as they navigate sixth grade, dealing with disasters at home and detention at school, and using cartoons and drawing to express himself along the way. The voice actors featured in the series include Ben Giroux as Nate Wright, Dove Cameron as Ellen Wright, Rob Delaney as Martin Wright, Bryce Charles as Dee...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Station Eleven’ Trailer: Mackenzie Davis & Himesh Patel Star In HBO Max’s Post-Apocalyptic Drama

It’s starting to feel like we’ve seen just about every possible iteration of the post-apocalypse in films and TV series. “The Walking Dead” has shown us the zombie apocalypse. “Y: The Last Man” showed us an end of days where all the men are wiped out. And “Sweet Tooth” has shown us a bright, sunny hellscape post-world-ending plague. But “Station Eleven” is hoping you’re ready for at least one more post-apocalypse.
TV SERIES
Natascha Mcelhone
Charlie Murphy
Bokeem Woodbine
Halsey
Shabana Azmi
Pablo Schreiber
Person
Danny Sapani
Cartoon Brew

Animation Coming To Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Hulu, Criterion And Peacock In December 2021

The year may be wrapping up, but streamers aren’t slowing down their animation releases. For December, we’re expanding our monthly round-up of shows and films to include Comcast-NBCUniversal’s Peacock service. It’ll now be included monthly alongside Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Hulu, and The Criterion Channel. If there are other U.S. streaming services you’d like to see added to our line-up, share a comment below.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Knuckles Strikes In the First Trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Knuckles Strikes In the First Trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. As expected, The Game Awards debuted the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Within the clip, Sonic is making his way as a novice hero who wants to be Batman. He also meets a new friend and partner, Tails. However, Sonic has a new enemy as well: Knuckles the Echidna. Idris Elba is voicing Knucles against Ben Schwartz’s Sonic. And so far, it looks like Knuckles has the clear power advantage. Knuckles strikes,
ENTERTAINMENT
thestreamable.com

Can ‘Halo’ Be Paramount+’s ‘The Mandalorian’?

That’s the line the new trailer for Paramount+’s “Halo” series end on. A full series involving one of the biggest names in gaming since Mario? That’s a pretty potent formula to work with, all right. It’s enough to make some wonder if this could ultimately give Paramount+ the same boost that “The Mandalorian.” gave Disney+. It’s entirely possible, but first, we have to inspect a few key factors.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Games#Hell#Paramountplus#Spartans#John 117#A I
SuperHeroHype

Monolith Reveals New Open-World Wonder Woman Video Game

Monolith Reveals New Open-World Wonder Woman Video Game. Wonder Woman has appeared in numerous video games, but she’s never had her own game until now. At The Game Awards, Warner Bros. Games and Monolith Productions announced that a new open-world Wonder Woman game is in development. While no gameplay footage was included, the short announcement video features a few shots of Diana of Themyscira as her mother, Queen Hypolita, warns her of a new threat. She also tells Diana to “unite old enemies, forge new bonds,” and that she “can be a leader.”
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Watch the new Halo TV show trailer here

The Halo TV series, which has been kicking around since 2013 has been given a new trailer at The Game Awards 2021. The series will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in 2022. It’s a slick looking production, and Halo fans will spot plenty of things from the video games. Obviously they seem to be remixing a lot of the ideas from the video games and the wider universe that has been built around them, so there’s glimpses of Catherine Halsey, High Charity and more that weren’t introduced until later games.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Teaser Trailer For Halo TV Series Revealed Ahead Of The Game Awards

The first full-length trailer for the new Halo TV series is coming this week during The Game Awards, and ahead of that, a teaser video is here to get fans excited. This new teaser reveals more that the first video, showing a group of Spartans running through a hangar and presumably getting ready to go out on a mission. Check it out below.
TV SERIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

HALO: Everyone Is Counting On Master Chief On The First Official Poster For The Paramount+ Series

Following yesterday's trailer launch, Paramount+ has now shared the first official poster for the long-awaited Halo live-action television series, giving us another look at Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber). While the poster doesn't reveal much, it's actually quite notable as it depicts Master Chief holding his helmet, which could seemingly suggest...
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Netflix Cancels Cowboy Bebop After One Season

Not even Spike Spiegel was crafty enough to weather the storm of critical backlash that plagued Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop series. But unfortunately, a shot at redemption isn’t in the cards. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the streaming service has canceled the show after one season. After...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Halo’ Trailer: The Beloved Military Sci-Fi Game Adaptation Hits Paramount+ Early Next Year

Is there a more influential video game series than Microsoft‘s “Halo” series from the last twenty years? The first game’s debut in 2001 virtually assured XBox’s success as a console, and the series went on to become one of the most critically acclaimed franchises of all time. The latest in the series, “Halo Infinite,” debuts right now, but that’s not the only new “Halo”-related media soon on its way.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Halo' Live-Action Series to Drop First Trailer at The Game Awards 2021

With the recent release of Halo Infinite‘s free-to-play multiplayer mode and the imminent launch of its campaign mode, the iconic video game franchise has taken the spotlight within the gaming industry over the past few weeks, and now 343 Industries is hoping to extend the excitement with the first trailer of its Halo live-action series, which is scheduled to debut during The Game Awards 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

First Showing

New Trailer for the Live-Action 'Halo' Series Starring Pablo Schreiber

"We're lost in the dark… But you give people hope. And I'll always be with you." Microsoft has revealed the first official 60-second trailer for the live-action Halo series, which will be streaming on Paramount+ in 2022. It's being developed by Amblin Television, Microsoft Studios, and Showtime Networks, and is being showrun by Steven Kane (creator of "The Last Ship", producer on "The Closer" and "American Dad!"). The massive ensemble cast features Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, with Natascha McElhone, Yerin Ha, Bokeem Woodbine, Jen Taylor as Cortana, Shabana Azmi, Olive Gray, Charlie Murphy, Kate Kennedy, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, Danny Sapani, and Ryan McParland. The original Halo game launched for Xbox in 2001. Years later, after many sequels and spin-offs and other games (don't forget the live-action Halo 4 teaser), they've finally made a real show. Of course this looks a lot like Disney+'s The Mandalorian but with Halo characters instead. It was a success so they can easily replicate it. Lock 'n load.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games Announce Star Wars Eclipse

Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games Announce Star Wars Eclipse. There’s a new Star Wars game on the horizon, and it isn’t one that we’ve seen before. During The Game Awards, Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm games announced Star Wars Eclipse, a new narrative-driven game. While the title was leaked earlier this year, this is the first time that it has been formally confirmed. Additionally, it came with a “cinematic reveal trailer.”
VIDEO GAMES

