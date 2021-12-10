Albuquerque man facing federal charge for westside bank robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal officers are prosecuting an Albuquerque man accused of trying to rob a bank and holding people inside hostage. This was the huge police scene at the Wells Fargo on Coors and Sequoia last week.

Investigators say Angel Lara walked in and handed the teller a note reading “I’m robbing the bank, call the news channels” and claimed to have a gun. When Albuquerque Police officers arrived, the customers and some of the employees were able to escape out the back.

Half a dozen employees hid in a closet while officers negotiated with Lara, who at one point became agitated and threatened suicide by cop. It took about an hour to get Lara into custody after officers tased him. Officers did not find a weapon on him. He is facing a federal charge of attempted bank robbery.

