Colombian police are investigating two explosions that occurred on Tuesday in the border city of Cucuta and killed two policemen near the city’s airport.Defense Minister Diego Molano said the blasts were caused by “terrorist” groups that operate in the city of half a million people, which is located on the border with Venezuela and is a hub for commerce and migration.Police said the first blast took place at 5 a.m. as a man carrying explosives tried to climb over a fence that separates the airport’s runway from one of the city’s neighborhoods. The man died instantly in the blast....

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO