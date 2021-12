A surge of COVID-19 fueled by holiday gatherings and indoor events has yet to abate, even as Christmas approaches, Chicago’s top doctor said Tuesday. Even as the omicron variant of COVID-19 has yet to become the dominant variant in the United States, cases of the delta variant are still spreading fast, according to Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO