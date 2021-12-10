16-year-old girl hit by bus on State Street Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. — A 6-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a truck while crossing a street in Tucson Saturday, authorities said. The Tucson Police Department said officers found the girl on the road in the intersection of West Fort Lowell Road and North Geronimo Avenue just before 3 p.m.
Authorities have identified the 9-year-old girl killed Thursday after she and three other students were struck by a car on their way home from school. Monica Gonzalez Guzman died about 20 minutes after being run over by a white Cadillac, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The fatal incident...
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 16-year-old girl has died after being struck by a school bus in Springfield Wednesday. According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, the pedestrian vs. bus crash happened in the area of State and Dwight Streets around 2:45 p.m. The girl was taken to Baystate Medical...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 91-year old female victim was killed and a 93-year old male victim injured when they were hit by a vehicle on Government Street in Mobile. It happened around 5:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection with Little Flower Avenue. The 91-year old female victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. The 93-year old male victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
NORTH HAMPTON — A 5-year-old girl is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning.
North Hampton Police Chief Kathryn Mone said the accident occurred a 7:47 a.m. in the area of 96 North Road.
PALM BAY, Fla. — A 13-year-old was hit by a car while crossing a road to board his school bus Thursday morning. Fire Rescue officials in Palm Bay say the teenager was crossing the road at Cogan Drive when he was struck. According to witnesses, the bus was stopped, and...
Philadelphia (WPHL)– According to police, a man is facing multiple charges including Involuntary Manslaughter, after fatally striking a man with his vehicle. The hit-and-run incident happened Saturday, December 4th, 2021, on the 1800 block of N. Bailey Street around 4:39 a.m. Police identified the victim as Raymond Hodgins. Police say,...
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 16-year-old girl was killed and another teen was injured Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle wreck in Chester County, the Highway Patrol said. At about 10:50 a.m., a 2002 Honda Accord was traveling south on Pine Ridge Road, three miles east of Chester, when it ran off the road, overturned and hit a fence and a tree.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 16-year-old girl has died after being hit by a school bus in Springfield on Wednesday afternoon. We spoke with a woman, who said she was in her car, right next to the school bus at the red light. She said she saw the whole thing happen.
A 9-year-old girl died after a driver slammed into a group of children after hitting the back of a school bus, California police said. A driver of a Cadillac hit the back of the school bus Thursday, Dec. 9, near Desert Hot Springs, the California Highway Patrol told NBC Palm Springs. The driver then tried to go around the side of the bus and struck four children, police told the news outlet.
A 13-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle as he attempted to board a school bus Thursday morning and was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in critical condition, fire rescue officials said. A little before 9 a.m., the boy was walking out into the street at the intersection of...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old was injured Thursday morning when they were hit by a car at a Brevard County bus stop. Investigators said the at-fault vehicle passed a stopped school bus as students were boarding the bus near Cogan Drive and Reading Street. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – 11 people are without a place to live after an early morning house fire on Bowdoin Street in Springfield Saturday morning. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad told Western Mass News that the cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction. Those displaced are now...
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Pedestrian and driver safety has become the top concern in Springfield after several deadly crashes occurred over the last month. Officers will be on Page Boulevard Wednesday to issue citations to drivers who speed or drive distracted. This is in an effort to increase safety for those behind the wheel and for those who are not.
HAVERHILL, Mass. — The Haverhill Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl who authorities say is endangered. Police said 16-year-old Valentina Chacon was last seen Monday evening in the area of Hilldale Avenue and Monument Street. According to police, Chacon is 5 feet,...
WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Warren Police and Massachusetts State Police are actively searching for a suspect in the areas of Main Street and South Street in West Warren. Warren Police tell Western Mass News the suspect may be armed. Residents are urged to report suspicious activity by calling 9-1-1. The suspect...
ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Arlington have located a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since mid-November, authorities announced Thursday. Amber Hazeltine was reported missing after last being seen around 1 a.m. on Nov. 10, according to the Arlington Police Department. (Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved....
NORTHFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- One person was sent to the hospital following a crash on Gulf Road. Emergency crews responded around 7:00 Wednesday evening. Police told Western Mass News that while the cause is still under investigation, Wednesday night's weather did play a role in the crash.
