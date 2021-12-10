ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

16-year-old girl hit by bus on State Street Wednesday

westernmassnews.com
 5 days ago

Western Mass News spoke to one witness...

www.westernmassnews.com

westernmassnews.com

16-year-old dies after being hit by school bus in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 16-year-old girl has died after being struck by a school bus in Springfield Wednesday. According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, the pedestrian vs. bus crash happened in the area of State and Dwight Streets around 2:45 p.m. The girl was taken to Baystate Medical...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WALA-TV FOX10

91-year-old woman killed, 93-year old man injured after they are hit by vehicle on Government Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 91-year old female victim was killed and a 93-year old male victim injured when they were hit by a vehicle on Government Street in Mobile. It happened around 5:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection with Little Flower Avenue. The 91-year old female victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. The 93-year old male victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
MOBILE, AL
phl17.com

A 64-year-old man crossing the street was fatally struck in hit-and-run

Philadelphia (WPHL)– According to police, a man is facing multiple charges including Involuntary Manslaughter, after fatally striking a man with his vehicle. The hit-and-run incident happened Saturday, December 4th, 2021, on the 1800 block of N. Bailey Street around 4:39 a.m. Police identified the victim as Raymond Hodgins. Police say,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kansas City Star

9-year-old dies when driver hits school bus and then group of children, CA police say

A 9-year-old girl died after a driver slammed into a group of children after hitting the back of a school bus, California police said. A driver of a Cadillac hit the back of the school bus Thursday, Dec. 9, near Desert Hot Springs, the California Highway Patrol told NBC Palm Springs. The driver then tried to go around the side of the bus and struck four children, police told the news outlet.
ACCIDENTS
westernmassnews.com

11 people displaced following structure fire on Bowdoin Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – 11 people are without a place to live after an early morning house fire on Bowdoin Street in Springfield Saturday morning. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad told Western Mass News that the cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction. Those displaced are now...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police to patrol Page Boulevard Wednesday following several deadly crashes

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Pedestrian and driver safety has become the top concern in Springfield after several deadly crashes occurred over the last month. Officers will be on Page Boulevard Wednesday to issue citations to drivers who speed or drive distracted. This is in an effort to increase safety for those behind the wheel and for those who are not.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WCVB

Haverhill police search for missing, endangered 16-year-old girl

HAVERHILL, Mass. — The Haverhill Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenage girl who authorities say is endangered. Police said 16-year-old Valentina Chacon was last seen Monday evening in the area of Hilldale Avenue and Monument Street. According to police, Chacon is 5 feet,...
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Arlington police locate 16-year-old girl who had been missing for weeks

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Arlington have located a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since mid-November, authorities announced Thursday. Amber Hazeltine was reported missing after last being seen around 1 a.m. on Nov. 10, according to the Arlington Police Department. (Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved....
ARLINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police investigate car crash on Gulf Road in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- One person was sent to the hospital following a crash on Gulf Road. Emergency crews responded around 7:00 Wednesday evening. Police told Western Mass News that while the cause is still under investigation, Wednesday night's weather did play a role in the crash.
NORTHFIELD, MA

