ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Top Glove profit slumps, company warns of weak demand

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Top Glove said on Friday its quarterly profit was nearly wiped out and it expected the business environment to be challenging in the immediate term. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Indian shares, rupee weaken as investors brace for Fed; Omicron weighs

BENGALURU, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce a quicker unwinding of pandemic-era stimulus, while worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant further dented sentiment. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed 0.6% lower...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Lennar profit rises 35% on robust housing demand, price boom

(Reuters) -Lennar Corp reported an about 35% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the No.2 U.S. homebuilder benefited from consistently high demand for houses and surging prices. Demand for housing surged during the COVID-19 pandemic as Americans increasingly moved away from city centers to suburbs and other low-density areas,...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ rises

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to edge higher on Thursday, led by expected gains in tech stocks after the Wall Street sharply rebounded following U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on pandemic-era bond purchases. The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 22.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.7% lower on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 12,879.71 points in early trade. (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sayantani Ghosh
Reuters

Qantas says competition to intensify, will report large H1 loss

SYDNEY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) said on Thursday it expects domestic competition to intensify in the second half of the financial year as state borders open, after forecasting a first-half loss due to months of lockdowns. The airline, which separately said it would switch its narrowbody...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Australia regulator approves Woodside merger with BHP's petroleum arm

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator on Thursday approved Woodside Petroleum's (WPL.AX) agreed $28 billion merger with BHP Group's (BHP.AX) petroleum arm, saying it would not reduce competition in the domestic gas market. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it found Woodside would continue to face competition...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Canadian dollar rebounds from 4-month low as Wall Street pushes higher

TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, recovering from its lowest level in nearly four months as the Federal Reserve signaled its inflation target had been met and that it would raise interest rates in 2022. Wall Street rallied after the U.S....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
MarketWatch

Neogen shares soar 14% premarket after it confirms deal to combine with 3M's food-safety business

Neogen Corp. shares soared 14% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the company confirmed a Wall Street Journal report that it is combining with 3M Corp.'s food-safety business in a deal with an enterprise value of $9.3 billion. Neogen, a food testing and animal health company, said the deal values the 3M business at about $5.3 billion. The combined company is expected to have pro forma revenue of about $1 billion in its first year after close. The deal is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2022. 3M will own 50.1% of the combined company, while Neogen will own the remaining 49.9%. The deal has been structured as a "Reverse Morris Trust" in which 3M's business will be spun off to its shareholders and simultaneously merged with a unit of Neogen, a move deemed to be tax-efficient. Neogen leadership will run the new company. 3M shares were up 0.5% premarket.
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Top Glove's 1Q net profit drops to RM186m from RM2.38b, sees challenging landscape

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): Top Glove Corp Bhd’s net profit shrank 69.45% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to RM185.72 million for the first quarter ended Nov 30, 2021 (1QFY22), compared with RM607.95 million for the immediate preceding quarter of 4QFY21, dragged by declining glove average selling prices (ASPs) and higher operating cost as a result of lower utilisation rates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

DS Smith profit jumps as online shopping drives cardboard demand

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Cardboard maker DS Smith on Thursday posted an 80% surge in first-half profit and declared a higher interim dividend, helped by strong demand from fast-moving consumer goods makers and resilient supplies to the e-commerce market. The company, which supplies packaging products to customers including Amazon, Nestle...
RETAIL
investing.com

Strong Demand Powers DS Smith To Profitability

Investing.com -- Shares in DS Smith rose 1.1% to their highest in nearly a month on Thursday, as the packaging group announced a dividend increase alongside strong half-year results. The FTSE 100 company said performance was driven by robust demand in all its markets, allowing higher average selling prices -...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Reuters

Shanghai stainless steel futures fall on weak downstream demand

BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chinese stainless steel futures dropped to their lowest in more than three months on Wednesday, dented by sluggish downstream demand and easing raw material prices. The most actively traded stainless steel on the Shanghai Futures Exchange , for January delivery, ended down 4.2% at 16,085...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Top Glove shareholders approve $473-mln Hong Kong listing plan

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Malaysian glove maker Top Glove Corp (TPGC.KL) has won shareholders' approval for its plan to list in Hong Kong, saying on Wednesday it expected to complete the exercise by the first quarter of next year. In a statement, the company said an extraordinary general...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Demand for new cars up 1.7% but industry warns over ‘weakness’

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said 115,706 new cars were registered in the UK last month. Demand for new cars grew by 1.7% last month compared with lockdown-hit November 2020 but the automotive industry issued a warning about the market’s “weakness”. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders...
WORLD
NBC Miami

DocuSign Shares Plunge 42% After the Company Gave Weak Guidance

Shares of e-signature software maker DocuSign fell 42.2% Friday. The company reported guidance for the fourth quarter on Thursday that fell short of analyst estimates. Still, DocuSign beat analyst expectations for third quarter. Shares of e-signature software maker DocuSign fell 42.2% Friday after the company reported guidance for the fourth...
STOCKS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Kroger raises profit forecast as at-home cooking sustains grocery demand

(Reuters) – Kroger Co raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, boosted by a sustained demand for groceries as the pandemic-induced boom in at-home cooking persists, sending shares up 4% in premarket trade. The Pandemic-led trend of cooking at home continues even as virus restrictions have eased, keeping sales at...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
254K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy