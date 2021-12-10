Frosty weather is here! What’s in your winter car care kit?

GRAND VALLEY, Colo. (KREX) — Winter weather is here and so is the possibility of danger on the road. Emergencies can happen anywhere but Colorado State Patrol Trooper Tim Nelson says these are some of the most common triggers.

“Roads get wet and slippery,” Trooper Tim Nelson describes “Speeds are significant contributing factors to injury and fatal crashes a lot of attention to that and tell some other moving violations like following too closely or making unsafe or dangerous lane changes or passes.”

Getting the car winter ready is more than just changing tires.

“It’s important to make sure that everything works properly so especially your windshield wipers make sure that your fluids are topped off,” Trooper Nelson mentions.

Colorado State Patrol also shares a tip that helps if you do get stuck.

“Road conditions change along with the weather during the winter months,” Cora Dickey reports, “One way you can stay prepared for whenever stuff happens is they keep a kit in the car that has everything you may need which includes snacks, warm clothes, and jumper cables.”

State Farm Agent Ken Richards agrees you should have emergency supplies on hand, because 24 percent of weather-related crashes happen on snowy, slushy or icy pavement. You can customize the winter car care kit for yourself but Ken says certain household item needs to be in everyone’s kit.

“If you can’t see, the rest of tools aren’t gonna do you any good,” Ken Richards expresses, “A good flashlight with good batteries is the number one thing I would have.”

Between State Farm and CSP, there are ways you can get help.

“Flares and those little orange triangles, so if you do have stopped on the side of the road you can give people more of a warning than just you flashers.”

“Every trooper in their patrol vehicle has jumper cables in or a battery pack,” Trooper Nelson informs, “We’re always ready and able to assist.”

State Farm recommends getting snow tires before the first powder day but it’s never too late to have them for winter. If you ever need assistance on the side of the road, you can always dial *CSP (277) or invest about 100 dollars per year for AAA membership .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.