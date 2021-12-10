ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks end higher, closing out best week since February

By ALEX VEIGA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQxsK_0dJ3yuy700
FILE - This Nov. 23, 2020 file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Stocks are posting solid gains in the early going on Wall Street Friday, Dec. 10, after a government report on inflation last month, while still very high, was in line with what analysts were anticipating. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Technology companies led a rally on Wall Street that powered the S&P 500 to an all-time high and gave the index its best weekly gain since February.

The S&P 500 rose 1%, enough to recoup its losses from a day earlier. The benchmark index closed higher four of the last five days, finishing 3.8% higher for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.7%, both recovering from declines in the early going. Smaller-company stocks lagged the broader market, leaving the Russell 2000 index 0.4% lower.

A late wave of buying solidified the gains for the market, which had wavered between small gains and losses in morning trading after the government reported another big rise in inflation last month.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.8% in November compared with a year earlier. Surging costs for food, energy, housing and other items have left Americans enduring their highest annual inflation rate since 1982. Core prices, which exclude food and energy, rose 4.9% year over year.

Still, markets were relieved to see that the report was in line with expectations.

“Many have felt the effects of inflation in their day-to-day, so this likely isn’t a huge shocker to the market,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director, investment strategy at E-Trade.

The S&P 500 rose 44.57 points to 4,712.02, a new high. It set its previous record high on Nov. 18.

The Dow gained 216.30 points to 35,970.99. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 113.23 points to 15,630.60. The Russell 2000 fell 8.40 points to 2,211.81. The indexes all posted weekly gains.

The latest inflation data comes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting of policymakers next week. Rising inflation has prompted the central bank to speed up the pace at which it trims its bond purchases, which have helped keep interest rates low.

Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell has suggested the central bank could move more quickly to pare back, or taper, the amount of bonds it’s been purchasing each month to keep long-term interest rates low.

Analysts say the elevated inflation figures ramp up the pressure on the Fed to follow through on Powell’s comments. Many investors also expect the Fed to start raising interest rates from current ultra-low levels starting in the middle of next year.

“The inflation print from this morning will reinforce the Fed’s resolve to accelerate tapering. With the strength in the economic recovery, it is time to take the crutches away,” said Anu Gaggar, global investment strategist for Commonwealth Financial Network.

Apart from a decline Thursday, stocks have bounced back this week following two weeks of volatile trading that left the S&P 500 with back-to-back weekly losses. The index has now recovered most of the losses after the discovery of the omicron variant of COVID-19 was announced last month. It’s now up 25.5% for the year.

Investors’ worries over omicron eased this week amid encouraging signs that the variant may be less dangerous than delta. Pfizer said this week that its lab tests suggest the drugmaker’s COVID-19 boosters provide protection against the new strain.

More than 70% of the stocks in the S&P 500 rose, with technology companies doing most of the heavy lifting. Business software maker Oracle surged 15.6% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting strong quarterly results. Microsoft and Apple each rose 2.8%.

Makers and sellers of household goods also helped lift the S&P 500. Costco climbed 6.6%, while Coca-Cola rose 2.6%.

Energy futures closed higher. The price of U.S. crude oil rose 1%. That helped give a modest boost to energy sector stocks in the S&P 500. Devon Energy rose 2.6%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.48% from 1.51% just before the inflation report came out. The yield on the two-year note dropped to 0.66%.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Powell
actionforex.com

Stocks Mixed ahead of the Fed

FTSE -0.31% at 7204. US stocks are pointing a mixed open after disappointing retail sales data and as investors look ahead to the Fed’s announcement later today. Retail sales rose just 0.3% MoM in November noticeably lower than October’s 1.8%. Retail sales are notoriously volatile, and October was an exceptionally strong month. Whilst sales still grew in November, they did so at a slower pace than expected, possibly a sign that rising prices are starting to bite.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in December

Even with the stock market near an all-time high, bargains still abound. These turbocharged stocks are incredibly cheap and ripe for the picking. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Americans#E Trade#Dow#The Federal Reserve#Federal Reserve Chair
Benzinga

5 Highest Yielding Dow Jones Stocks

Created in 1896 by Charles Dow, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the oldest and most followed equity indexes for overall stock market health. The Dow Jones Industrial Average consists of 30 stocks on a price-weighted basis. The index has changed its holdings many times throughout history and...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) dropped 0.43% to $43.94 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.63% to 4,709.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.75 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Gold price prediction ahead of the Fed interest rate decision

Gold price has been within a horizontal channel since late November. Friday's CPI numbers, which exceeded experts' estimates, boosted the precious metal. Investors are keen on this week's interest rate decision from the Fed and other central banks. Gold price has begun the week with subtle movements as investors focus...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Housing
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

10 of the Best Bank Stocks to Buy for 2022

Analysts see big upside for these undervalued bank stocks. After a big year in 2021, analysts say bank stocks could continue to outperform in 2022. The combination of a recovering U.S. economy and the potential for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes sooner than expected could set up bank stocks for outsize earnings growth in the next couple of years. Bank stocks have benefited from reserve releases and dividend hikes in recent quarters. Even after big 2021 gains, analysts say many bank stocks remain undervalued in an extremely pricey stock market. Here are 10 of the best bank stocks to buy in 2022, according to Wall Street analysts.
STOCKS
investing.com

Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.10%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.10%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were...
STOCKS
investing.com

Dalal St to Open on a Cautious Note; Factors Affecting Nifty50 on Dec 15

Investing.com -- The Nifty 50 Futures listed on the Singapore-based Exchange SGX, an early indicator for Nifty50 , was found trading 0.1% lower at 8:22 am on Wednesday, indicating Dalal Street to open on a cautious note. At the same time, the Dow Jones Futures was up 0.13%. The three...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

683K+
Followers
362K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy