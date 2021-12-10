ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Flight Diverted To OKC After Passenger Reportedly Hits Flight Attendant, Air Marshal

By LeighAnne Manwarren
A flight was diverted to Oklahoma City after a passenger reportedly hit a flight attendant and an air marshal, police said.

A Delta Airlines flight from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles was diverted and arrived about 9:35 p.m. Thursday in Oklahoma City.

The air marshal was able to take the passenger into custody and Oklahoma City police assisted with escorting the passenger off the plane.

The FBI is investigating the incident and the flight took back off to fly to LAX.

Homeless Man Found Dead Behind SW OKC Grocery Store

Oklahoma City police are looking for a suspect in connection with a homeless man's death. The victim was possibly killed last Wednesday, and police said 27-year-old Slater Taylor’s body was found two days later. The victim’s body was discovered in an alley behind a grocery store near Southwest 44th and May Avenue. Police were notified just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
OCPD Searching For Missing Man

Oklahoma City Police are looking for a missing man named Jeremiah Davis. Davis is 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds with a distinctive "loyalty" tattoo on his left eyebrow. Police said he was last seen at Walmart near 74th and Sana Fe around 5:30 p.m. on November 28. If you have any...
