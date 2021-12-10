Flight Diverted To OKC After Passenger Reportedly Hits Flight Attendant, Air Marshal

A flight was diverted to Oklahoma City after a passenger reportedly hit a flight attendant and an air marshal, police said.

A Delta Airlines flight from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles was diverted and arrived about 9:35 p.m. Thursday in Oklahoma City.

The air marshal was able to take the passenger into custody and Oklahoma City police assisted with escorting the passenger off the plane.

The FBI is investigating the incident and the flight took back off to fly to LAX.