There's something about a tech demo that is super exciting. I think it's the fact that you're seeing a glimpse into what is possible. The Matrix Awakens tech demo, built using Unreal Engine 5 and only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, offers that window into the future. It might be an odd thing to say, given we're more than a year into the life of these new consoles, but aside from a baby's handful of titles, few games have shown what next-gen really means for this generation of games.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO