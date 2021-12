Are you considering biking through the winter? Are you a die-hard winter biker? No matter what your relationship to winter biking is, we would like you to join us for a winter biking bash celebrating the beginning of the winter biking season! Cambridge’s Community Development staff and Bike Committee members will be there to talk about all things winter biking: from gear, how to winterize your bicycle to considerations and techniques for riding in inclement weather conditions. Share your questions, winter riding tips and tricks, and/or favorite winter biking gear! Come for the free bike lights and other giveaways, stay for the company! To find out about more bicycle programming through the City of Cambridge or to watch bicycle workshop videos visit: www.cambridgema.gov/bikeworkshops. Registration is required.

