ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Hits and Misses

By YouTube
Observer-Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parents of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley were charged with involuntary manslaughter last week for their alleged culpability in the rampage that left four students dead and seven others wounded at Oxford High School, located north of Detroit. Parents are charged infrequently after such incidents, and the case could well...

observer-reporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Observer-Reporter

OP-ED: School shootings: time to hold grownups accountable, too

Children cannot legally buy guns. It’s adults who introduce guns into a home, where curious or disturbed kids can get access to the deadly weapons. So, who is to blame if a youngster gets a firearm and uses it to commit mass murder, as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley did in Oxford, Michigan, recently?
PUBLIC SAFETY
EatThis

9 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Coronavirus cases are back up to more than 100,000 a day in the United States, fueled by colder weather, holiday travel, and two variants sweeping the nation: Delta and the new one, Omicron. And despite what one member of Congress has said, "real America" is not "done with COVID." In fact, in many parts of America, ICUs and hospitals are overrun with new cases. Which ones are the most in trouble? How can you stay safe? Read on to learn about all 9—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Serious Ice Cream Recall Revealed by FDA

Another ice cream brand was hit with a serious recall over the weekend, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced. Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association (MDVA) recalled some of its Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream Pints because they include soy and wheat ingredients, but no warning on the labels. People with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat or soy could have life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume products with the ingredients. The recall impacts ice cream sold in North Carolina and South Carolina.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Frankel
Person
Anthony Fauci
The Independent

‘He was very sorrowful’: FedEx driver caught dumping packages blames grief as $25k worth of goods lost

A delivery driver accused of dumping more than $25,000 (£18,800) worth of FedEx packages into a ravine was “sorrowful”, authorities in Blount County, Alabama, have said.Deandre Rayshaun Charleston was named as the 22-year-old driver accused of dumping almost 400 packages, not far from the town of Hayden, on Friday.He was said to have dumped parcels between 17 and 23 November because his family were dealing with grief at the time, said Blount County sheriff Mark Moon, and did not want to deliver them. FedEx were forced to recover the packages – of which 250 did not reach their final destination...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlingrumors.net

LOOK (With Caution): Wrestler Stabs Referee, Police Get Involved

It could have been worse. A lot of things happen in the wrestling world every day and some of them are a lot more serious than others. Unfortunately there are going to be a few things that are absolutely horrible and serious, including those involving someone’s health. That was the case with a recent incident, and now fans are being asked to help with the situation.
IRVING, TX
lasentinel.net

Man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery killing convicted of murder

William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded the cellphone video that showed the killing of Ahmaud Arbery and sparked outrage when it surfaced two months later, was convicted of murder Wednesday. The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison. It is up to the judge to decide whether that comes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Oxford High School#White House#Omicron#The General Assembly
The Independent

Teenage couple disappears after taking trip to New York City together

A pair of 15-year-olds have been missing for days after they took a trip to New York City together. The teens, Vincent Abolafia and his girlfriend Kaileigh Catalano, left from nearby Suffolk County and were supposed to return to their homes in Manorville on a train at 3.11pm on 9 December, Fox News reports. The teens were both reported wearing all black the day a friend dropped them off at a train station just before their trip. Ehrin Catalano, Kailegh's mother, believes her daughter may have dyed her hair black. Vincent's father said his son may have recently cut his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Caught On Video: UPS Driver Throws Packages Over Southeast Side Woman’s Fence, And She Was Not Happy With UPS’ Response

CHICAGO (CBS) — Doorbell video from the East Side neighborhood showed a UPS driver throwing packages over a fence like a football player making a spiral pass. The recipient of the package cried foul to CBS 2, after not liking the response from UPS. And as CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reported Tuesday, the delivery appears to violate protocol for the package giant too. It is, of course, that time of year, Delivery drivers are busier than ever, and customers are anxiously awaiting those holiday gifts. But no matter how busy it gets, UPS says an employee’s hands should not leave a package until...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

‘This Was Pretty Stupid’: Colorado Suspect James Harrelson Confesses to Keying Tesla, Car’s Cameras Captured Vandalism

DENVER (CBS4)– One of two suspects suspected of “keying” a Tesla in September and causing $7,000 damage confessed Tuesday to CBS4. “It was stupid of me,” said James Harrelson during a phone interview with CBS4, “I wish I had exercised more restraint.”(credit: CBS) Thornton police have obtained an arrest warrant for Harrelson, 47, and a second man, Michael Genova, 46, in connection with the incident. Both are wanted on a single count of felony mischief. On Sept. 4, a 30-year-old woman parked her new 2021 Tesla Model Y car in the parking lot of a Thornton business. She had only owned it for...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy