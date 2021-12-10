ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Family displaced after fire destroys home in St. Louis County

By Ty Hawkins
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pAWSI_0dJ3wD6800

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A devastating house fire in west St. Louis County left a family displaced Thursday night.

The fire happened just before 8 p.m in Ellisville. The fire scorched the side of the house and destroyed a car in the parking lot.

“First, I heard the explosion,” said neighbor Adela Barbulica. “I didn’t know what was going, and I looked out the window and saw the flames opened the garage door and sure thing the whole side of the house was on fire. It happened pretty quick.”

2 workers killed in collapse at Amazon facility in Edwardsville

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.

“Everybody got out safely everybody was able to evacuate there were no injuries civilian or fire personnel,” said Metro West Fire Deputy Chief Mike Digman.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

St. Louis home catches fire hours after woman found dead there

ST. LOUIS — A house in north St. Louis caught on fire just hours after a woman was found dead inside the residence, authorities said. Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the victim’s body at a home in the 1400 block of Semple Avenue in Hamilton Heights around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellisville, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Saint Louis County, MO
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#St
FOX 2

Crash causes 141 southbound near 64 to close

ST. LOUIS – 141 southbound is shut down just south of 64 due to a crash. The crash happened at 6:47 a.m. MoDOT said they expect the area to be cleared at approximately 7:47 a.m. No traffic is getting through in that area as of 7 a.m. Wednesday. FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose will […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
FOX2Now

Edwardsville tornado: City organizing debris clean-up effort

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Edwardsville Fire Department is still clearing debris from the Amazon warehouse that collapsed after last Friday’s tornado. First responders have confirmed no one else is missing at the warehouse. Six Amazon employees died and one person hospitalized as a result of the tornado and subsequent building collapse.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy