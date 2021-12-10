Nick Saban speaks at SportsVisions Football Luncheon

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The SportsVisions Football Luncheon made a return this year at St. Luke’s Ministry. DJ Jones and several sponsors honored some of the best middle and high school football players in the Chattahoochee Valley.



Alabama football head coach Nick Saban also stopped by as the guest of honor. Coach Saban, like many other coaches are hard on the recruiting trail, but he and his team are also getting ready for the College Football Playoff. Alabama will enter the 2021 CFP as the #1 ranked team in the country, and they will square off against the #4 Cincinnati Bearcats. While many experts believe Bama could be the favorite in this game, coach Saban understands the competition only gets harder from here.



“Every body was excited about what we’re able to accomplish in the last game. We know that things get more difficult. You know, nobody dies climbing Mount Everest when they’re at base camp. They all die at the top right? So, more treacherous at the top. More competition, and we have to grow and develop and be ready for it. Everybody has to have the right mindset to be accountable. To do their job at a high level on a consistent basis,” said Coach Saban.

#1 Alabama takes on #4 Cincinnati on December 31st at 3:30 pm Eastern.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.