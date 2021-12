MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council is helping the city make good on its promise to raze the infamous uptown Kmart, making way for a new stretch of Nicollet Avenue. The council on Friday approved the proposed framework for the Former Kmart and New Nicollet Project, which will develop the roughly 10 acres of land on which the Kmart building stands. The plans include connecting Nicollet Avenue south of Lake Street with the other side of Nicollet north of the Midtown Greenway. The city says the project will transform the rest of the area into a "high-density, mixed-use walkable district."

