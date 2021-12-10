ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning In Effect Until 3 AM

By Justin Hellinga
kiwaradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwest Iowa — The Winter Storm has arrived! Locations without snow as of early morning will see conditions start to degrade later this morning and this afternoon, with many areas expected to see snowfall rates to around an inch an hour at times. Travel impacts...

kiwaradio.com

Related
The Independent

Forecasters warn more tornadoes may be on the way to devastated towns days after at least 88 killed

More tornadoes are possible this week across a central region of the United States, forecasters said on Tuesday.The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma reported a slight risk of severe thunderstorms over Iowa and southern Minnesota.The band of strong storms is expected to develop over the mid-Missouri Valley on Wednesday afternoon, an area which encompasses Kansas City, Missouri, Omaha, Nebraska, and Sioux City, Iowa, and is no stranger to tornadoes.As evening falls, the storm system will then move quickly towards the upper Mississippi Valley, an area which covers the south-eastern corner of Minnesota, just below Minneapolis, and also...
ENVIRONMENT
claremont-courier.com

Storm blows through with rain, wind and snow-video

A small rockslide covers Mt. Baldy Road north of Claremont as a winter storm swept through the region on Tuesday. Precipitation began early in the morning and continued through much of the day with occasional bursts of heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service recorded just over two inches of rain in Ontario, 2.5 inches at San Dimas Dam and an amazing 6.78 inches at Crystal Lake. Snow finally started to fall in the afternoon at 4,000 feet, with over two feet of accumulation at higher elevations in the San Gabriel Mountains. The temperature remained cold by Southern California standards and as this weather system moves far to the east, Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s. COURIER photo/Matt Weinberger.
CLAREMONT, CA
mymotherlode.com

Winter Storm Warning For The Mother Lode

Another winter storm is set to impact California later today through Thursday bringing additional heavy mountain snow and gusty winds to the area. The National Weather Service has issue a Winter Storm Warning for the Mother Lode above 2,000 feet and the Sierra Nevada, from 4 PM this afternoon through 1 PM Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
claremont-courier.com

Heavy Storm hits Claremont

On December 14th 2021, a heavy winter storm hit Claremont and the entire west coast. The storm knocked down several trees and debris throughout the day, leaving Claremont quiet, Here are some sights and sounds from the day.
CLAREMONT, CA
CBS LA

Snow Begins To Fall On The Grapevine; Significant Delays Expected

LEBEC (CBSLA) — Snow began to fall on the Grapevine Tuesday afternoon prompting Caltrans to warn drivers to expect delays and escorts from California Highway Patrol. With temperatures in the 30’s, the snowfall made for slushy, slow conditions. ❄️SNOW ALERT❄️ Current conditions on I-5 in Lebec. Snow is sticking to the landscape and starting to accumulate on the highway shoulders. Traffic is still moving through the area. @NWSLosAngeles predicting more snowfall and impacts to I-5 this afternoon/evening! pic.twitter.com/Y35IIXIFr2 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 14, 2021 The National Weather Service also warned drivers of significant delays as they received reports that snow was beginning...
LEBEC, CA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Intense Storm Bringing Hurricane Force Winds

DENVER (CBS4) – An intense winter storm is churning toward Colorado bringing with it damaging winds and lots of moisture. This is a system that knocked out power, created mudslides in California and as much as 3 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Credit CBS4 When the storm hits Colorado on Wednesday morning it will bring many threats with it. Warnings and watches are posted for hurricane force winds, high fire danger, heavy mountain snow and avalanches all in the same day! Credit CBS4 The main concern for the Front Range revolves around the high wind event that starts Wednesday...
COLORADO STATE
kiwaradio.com

Warm Temperatures, High Winds, Thunderstorms, Snow Forecast For Wednesday

Northwest Iowa — A very dynamic storm system will bring the potential for strong winds, severe thunderstorms, and winter weather to the region Wednesday and Wednesday night. Lyon-Osceola-Dickinson-Sioux-O`Brien-Clay-Plymouth-Cherokee- Buena Vista-Woodbury-Ida-Dixon-Dakota-Gregory-Charles Mix-Douglas- Hutchinson-Turner-Lincoln-Bon Homme-Yankton-Union- 235 PM CST Tue Dec 14 2021. …HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: High Wind Warning Begins At 6 p.m.

CHICAGO (CBS) — So far, we have tied the old record high of 64 degrees set in 1971. (Credit: CBS 2) Gusty, southerly winds keep pulling warm air our way. A vigorous storm system is targeting Iowa for severe weather. As the storm deepens, winds will increase for us after dark. (Credit: CBS 2) A high wind warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday for gusts to 60 mph. (Credit: CBS 2) There were no tornado watches or warnings in the Chicago area late Wednesday. The nearest tornado warning late Wednesday afternoon was issued in western Iowa. Since midnight temperatures will be in the low 60s, we will probably break a record again on Thursday. However, colder air moves in behind the frontal passage as temps fall through the day into the lower 40s with chilly west wind. (Credit: CBS 2) Thursday will be sunny. Friday will be partly cloudy with a high of 41 and evening showers or flurries.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Are You Prepared For Winter Power Outages?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans are prepared for all types of weather and know how to deal with extremes of heat and cold. But Wednesday’s forecast of severe mid-December storms is a meteorological curveball, and Minnesotans should think ahead about the possibility of a winter power outage. Strong winds are expected across southern and central Minnesota on Wednesday, and gusts up to 60 mph could blow away holiday decorations and knock over powerlines. In the evening, storms look to rumble over the southern half of the state, bringing the possibility of the first December tornado in Minnesota history. RELATED: Download...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Boston

After Potentially Record Warmth, Weekend Storm Could Bring Widespread Snowfall

BOSTON (CBS) – Gas up the snowblowers and dust off the shovels, winter is about to make an appearance. Thus far, we have had very little impact from cold and snow. Sure, we have had a smattering of cold days and even some light snow accumulation here and there, but true New England-style winter has yet to rear its head. Let me be clear, there are no blockbuster snowstorms in the forecast just yet, but a definite change to a more “typical” December weather pattern is on the way. Before we get there though, we make one final run at 60...
BOSTON, MA
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING

Winter Weather advisories remain in effect until Thursday morning for much of the region. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said a Winter Weather Advisory is in place above 2,000 feet until 8:00 a.m. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected with 3 to 6 inches above 3,000 feet. Winds are expected to gust to 45 miles per hour in exposed areas. The Advisory area includes portions of central and southern Douglas County and Jackson County. That includes the Canyon Mountain Pass on Interstate 5 between Roseburg and Grants Pass.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
CBS Sacramento

Storm Bringing Rain, Strong Winds To Sacramento Region Later Today

Another powerful storm is headed for our region that is expected to drop up to an inch of rain in Sacramento by the end of the day. We’ll have hit-and-miss rain in the Valley earlier today. Then, from 1-3 p.m., we’re forecasted to see light shower activity. From around 4 p.m., we’ll start to see showers that will last until midnight. Up to an inch of rain is expected in downtown Sacramento by the time the storm moves out. In the Foothills, look for snow levels to drop to about 500 feet. Areas between the 500-2,000-feet could see between two to eight inches of snow. Areas above 3,000 feet could get one to three feet of snow. Rain, snow and wind return to the forecast today. Here is a look at the latest snow forecast. Mountain travel will be very difficult later today with whiteout conditions at times. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Rikdgy22nF — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 15, 2021 Mountain travel will be very difficult later today with whiteout conditions at times, the National Weather Service says. Wind will also be a big part of this storm system. We’re expecting strong wind gusts later today of up to 40 mph.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Gephardt Daily

Winter Storm Warning in effect until 11am as heavy snowfall continues

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A winter storm warning will remain in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. “Heavy snowfall will continue tonight prior to gradually tapering off Wednesday morning,” the NWS forecast said. Total snow accumulations in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

