‘The Brady Bunch’: Christopher Knight Says Christmas Movies Are ‘Tapping Into the Same Thing’ as Classic Show

By Chris Haney
 5 days ago
On Thursday night, The Brady Bunch star Christopher Knight shared a clip from an interview where he compared Christmas movies to the classic ’70s sitcom. Knight starred in the series from 1969 to 1974 as Peter Brady, the middle son of Mike and Carol Brady. While it wasn’t the most popular...

‘The Brady Bunch’: Here’s Why Cindy Was Played By a Different Actress in ‘A Very Brady Christmas’

After The Brady Bunch series ended in 1974, fans missed their favorite television family and all of their easily-solved antics. Thankfully, the Brady’s returned in a couple of special reunions in the 80s, though many noticed that a few key cast members were missing. In A Very Brady Christmas, fans weren’t looking at the same Cindy that wore her hair in curls all those years ago. Instead of Susan Olsen on the set, it was Jennifer Runyon. And though she shared the same blonde hair as Olsen, she just wasn’t America’s sweetheart.
Brady Bunch cast members reunite in Lifetime Movie

A new Lifetime movie premiers this weekend, and it features five members of the Brady Bunch cast!. Christopher Knight, who played Peter Brady, joined us today to discuss his role in the film, “Blending Christmas,” which also stars Haylie Duff, Aaron O’Connell, Beth Broderick, Christopher Knight, Greg Evigan, Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, Susan Olsen, Robbie Rist, Telma Hopkins and Jennifer Elise Cox.
‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Christopher Knight Throws It Back To ‘a Brady Family Moment’ with Former Costars

On Wednesday night, The Brady Bunch star Christopher Knight posted a throwback photo of the six Brady children together and all grown up from just a couple years ago. The classic television show only aired for five seasons from 1969 to 1974. While the sitcom didn’t have critical success while on-air, it later became a staple of TV viewing in syndication. Multiple generations of fans have grown up loving The Brady Bunch, and that’s why interest in the show still stands to this day.
The 18 Best New Christmas Movies of 2021

If you’re someone who starts pulling out the Christmas tree lights as soon as the temperature dip below 60 degrees, then you're about to have a great six weeks. This year will see a record 146 new Christmas movies air before Santa even parks his sleigh on our roofs, and that alone is reason to celebrate the spirit of the season.
“Bruce Willis” Weighs In on the Die Hard a Christmas Movie Debate

I’m not going to attack Bruce Willis. The man is a Hollywood legend with a long list of great roles in great movies, and an even longer list of movies I love that may or may not be all that great (Striking Distance FTW!). Besides, despite the fact that he’s getting up there in age, he can still beat my ass, both in a fistfight and in a harmonica duel. I’m no fool!
Hallmark Faves Are Making Unexpected Cameos in 2021 Christmas Movies

Let’s be honest: For as much as we love Hallmark Christmas movies, there’s not too much about them that surprises us. We know there’s going to be an overload of Christmas decorations, a misunderstanding, and a happy reunion in the final moments. We also have a good idea of who we’ll see in those films. But in 2021, there has been a nice surprise: unexpected cameos!
Whatever Happened to The Cast of “A Christmas Story?”

The most wonderful time of the year is made possible thanks to so many beautiful Christmas traditions. The story of Jesus’ birth, the music, the moments, the feeling in the air this time of year; these things all add up to something that creates a magic that cannot be explained. “A Christmas Story,” is, perhaps, one of the most traditional and beloved Christmas movies around. It’s on family movie night lists throughout the season, and it does make you wonder – where is the cast of the movie now? It’s been nearly 40 years since it was released, and we are curious what happened to the actors and actresses who were once part of something so magical.
‘The Brady Bunch’: Maureen McCormick Captures Deer as She Gushes About Holiday Season

Maureen McCormick caught some of deer on video, and the “Brady Bunch” star gushed about how much she loved the holiday season in an Instagram video. The 65-year-old actress put some inspirational music in the background of a video where three deer stroll up near the wall of her California home. In the video’s final seconds, one deer makes a graceful leap over the fence.
The Worst Christmas Movies of All Time

What if Christmas was funny? Or scary? Or cooky? Holiday movies ask these basic questions without diving much deeper. Some films never had a shot at being good while others seemingly had interesting ideas but very poor execution. Many were rated poorly with critics and audiences but still did well at the box office. People […]
Robbie Rist Played Cousin Oliver on "The Brady Bunch." See Him Now at 57.

Child actors can't possibly grasp what they're getting into when they join a TV show or movie, and that was the case tenfold for Robbie Rist of The Brady Bunch. The child actor joined the show during its final season as Cousin Oliver, a character who was so controversial that his name took on a meaning outside of the classic sitcom. The phrase "Cousin Oliver Syndrome" now refers to a sitcom adding a cute child in an attempt to boost ratings once the original child stars of the series have gotten older.
‘Brady Bunch’ Star Barry Williams Discusses Upcoming Mini Brady Reunion

Lifetime recently premiered its newest Christmas movie and it featured some very special guest stars! The film called People Presents: Blending Christmas is about a woman named Emma (played by Haylie Duff) and her boyfriend Liam (Aaron O’Connell) and how they try to bring their two families together. The movie also stars Brady Bunch cast members Barry Williams (Greg Brady), Christopher Knight (Peter Brady), Mike Lookinland (Bobby Brady), Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady), and Robbie Rist (Cousin Oliver).
BONUS PODCAST: Christopher ‘Peter Brady’ Knight talks about a new Lifetime Brady Christmas movie, ‘Blended Christmas,’ premiering on Dec 12th

On this bonus episode, Paul Goes Behind the Curtain with Christopher Knight, who played Peter on the classic and iconic TV series, “The Brady Bunch.” A new Lifetime movie called “Blended Christmas” premieres on December 12th at 7pm central on Lifetime, and Christopher talks about what it means to bring back several Brady kids who aren’t playing the Brady kids. There are moments of homage to be sure in the movie, but can they ever get away from that image and role in the public’s mind? In addition, Chris shares memories from the series like did Marsha really get hit in the nose with a football, Was Florence Henderson always going to play Carol Brady, were Florence and Robert Reed (dad, Mike) really parent figures for the kids during the series? In addition, Chris’ strong ties to Chicago, his relationships, and he answers the question whether Florence Henderson really blessed his latest marriage before she died. And how about those chairs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat in during their interview with Oprah…did Chris actually design them? He’ll let you know. It’s great fun, memories and a nice candid look from one of the classic TV figures of the last 50 years…..Plus, don’t miss Blended Christmas on December 12th….for now, Enjoy Chris Knight aka Peter Brady, as he visits behind the curtain.
Haylie Duff Gushes Over Reuniting ‘Brady Bunch’ Stars In Lifetime’s ‘Blending Christmas’

A nostalgic reunion occurs within Haylie Duff’s new holiday movie ‘Blending Christmas!’ She spoke to HL about bringing ‘The Brady Bunch’ stars back together!. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and Haylie Duff is here to help usher in the merry spirit with her new Lifetime holiday movie, Blending Christmas. The Real Girl’s Kitchen star spoke to HollywoodLife about the exciting movie and reuniting one of America’s favorite TV families, the stars of The Brady Bunch! “I will tell you that being on set with all of them was so lovely. You never really know what kind of personalities you’re going to get, especially when they have gone through so much together. They were all so kind to each other,” she told HL.
