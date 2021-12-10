ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox: China's niche LNG importers' supply deals, terminals

 5 days ago

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Two Chinese firms this week announced long-term supply agreements with Qatar to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG), as companies beyond the country's national energy giants are set to accelerate imports of the superchilled fuel to account for 40% of China's total by around 2030.

China overtook Japan this year as the world's largest buyer of LNG.

Suntien Green Energy Corp Ltd on Wednesday announced a 15-year deal to buy one million tonnes a year of LNG from a unit of Qatar Energy, after a 10-year deal on Monday between Guangdong Energy and Qatar Energy.

A group of about 16 niche Chinese gas companies are set to operate a total of nearly 60 million tonnes of annual LNG receiving capacity by 2030, up from around 16 million tonnes now. read more

They are also expected to import from terminals run by PipeChina, formally known as China Oil and Gas Pipeline Network, which has since its start-up in October of 2020 been marketing slot access to its terminals.

PipeChina runs nine working terminals absorbed from state oil giants and is building a tenth.

The below table lists supply deals of these niche firms and their terminals, according to Reuters reports, company releases and industry sources.

(An SPA is a legally-binding supply and purchase agreement; A HOA is a head of agreement, which requires further negotiations before becoming an SPA.)

* BP supplies piped gas regasified from China's Dapeng LNG terminal in which the major is a shareholder.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

