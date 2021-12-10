ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Waltons’: The Real-Life Story Behind the Show’s Dance Marathon Episode

By Hannah Heser
 5 days ago
The Walton’s was a popular show on CBS in the seventies. Dance marathons became popular when “The Marathon” episode aired in 1974. The plot took place during the Depression-era when dance marathons first became well-liked. Although, dance marathons were definitely back in style in this time...

The Seventies took dance marathons to new extremes

When The Waltons episode "The Marathon" aired in 1974, dance marathons like the one depicted in the show were becoming a revived craze around the country. The Waltons is set during the Depression era when dance marathons first became popular, so it made sense to see a dance-off featured on the show. But elsewhere, dance marathons were definitely back in style in the Seventies.
Who was in more episodes of The Waltons?

The Waltons ran for nine seasons and over 200 episodes. What seemed like a risky bet at a time when wholesome, rural shows were on the way out, the nostalgic drama became one of the most successful TV series of the Seventies. Most shows that last so long often go...
‘The Waltons’ Star Judy Norton Opens Up About Filming Holiday Dinner Scenes Out of Season

In many ways, The Waltons was like any other TV show. It involved its fair share of artifice and production tricks alongside the real camaraderie of its cast. In a recent episode of “Ask Judy,” The Waltons star Judy Norton held forth about shooting the holiday dinner scenes out of season and whether the food on their television table was real. She then opened up about what it was like to sit down to a turkey dinner complete with food you can’t eat. (And several months away from Thanksgiving, to boot.)
