Back in November of 2019, Pat Sajak was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery to fix a blocked intestine. The long-time host of Wheel of Fortune made it through the surgery and has recovered just fine. But, as they say, the show must go on, and go on it did with Pat's TV partner, Vanna White, stepping in to host the show. With Vanna as host, somebody had to turn the letters, and who better to step into that role than Pat's daughter, Maggie Sajak?

