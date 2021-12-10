ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Understanding Alzheimer's Disease

wcny.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of Cycle of Health, Understanding Alzheimer's Disease. We sit down with...

video.wcny.org

scitechdaily.com

Groundbreaking Experimental Compound Displays Effectiveness in Treating Symptoms of Autism and Alzheimer’s Disease

Experimental compound, which has received orphan drug and pediatric rare disease designations from the FDA, displays effectiveness in treating symptoms of Autism and Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers developed a novel model to assess the effect of this experimental drug on symptoms related to autism, intellectual disabilities, and Alzheimer’s disease, and...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedCity News

Alzheimer’s disease should be approached as white matter disease, not gray

Alzheimer’s disease (Alzheimer’s) is conceptualized as a progressive consequence of two hallmark pathological changes in gray matter, in particular, extracellular amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles. However, over the past several years, neuroimaging studies have implicated micro and microstructural abnormalities in white matter in the risk and progression of Alzheimer’s, suggesting that in addition to the neuronal pathology characteristic of the disease, white matter degeneration and demyelination are crucial pathophysiological features of patients living with the disease. A shift in focus on white matter abnormalities, rather than gray matter, can open up critical new promising avenues in Alzheimer’s pathology and could be potential treatment targets.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wearebreakingnews.com

New Biomarker In Blood To Detect Alzheimer’s Disease In Its Early Stages

The role of glial fibrillar acidic protein as a blood biomarker of Alzheimer’s disease has been studied, according to a study. For one of the researchers, this biomarker could be used in routine analyzes in the future. The role of glial fibrillar acidic protein as a blood biomarker of...
SCIENCE
Woman's World

This Anti-Snoring Device Could Slow the Onset of Alzheimer’s Disease

Do you snore? That loud, embarrassing sound happens when air can’t move freely through your nose and throat during sleep. It means that your breathing is partially obstructed, and it’s more than just annoying! Loud snoring is often a sign of obstructive sleep apnea – when you stop and start breathing while you sleep. What’s more, sleep apnea can increase your risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Fortunately, a new innovation might slow down the onset of Alzheimer’s and even sharpen your memory: the myTAP oral device.
HEALTH
Phramalive.com

Research Roundup: A Potential Cause of Alzheimer’s Disease and More

Every week there are numerous scientific studies published. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. Alzheimer’s disease is associated with an abnormal accumulation of two proteins — beta-amyloid and tau. However, about 20% of people have the plaques (amyloid) but no signs of dementia. Researchers at University of California, Riverside conducted research into tau to determine if they could discover more about the mechanism behind the neurofibrillary tangles caused by tau. They focused on different structures a single molecule can take, called isomers. Ryan Julian, a UCR professor of chemistry, said, “An isomer is the same molecule with a different three-dimensional orientation than the original. A common example would be hands. Hands are isomers of each other, mirror images but not exact copies. Isomers can actually have a handedness.”
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New mouse model mimics earliest stages of Alzheimer's disease

Drug hunters hoping to prevent or delay the onset of Alzheimer's disease take note—a new mouse model developed at RIKEN offers a powerful platform for evaluating potential therapies designed to combat the neurodegenerative disease in its earliest stages. Alzheimer's disease is globally the most common neurodegenerative disorder. Many compounds that...
SCIENCE
arcamax.com

Mayo Clinic Minute: Family risk of Alzheimer's disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions. Many people who have relatives with this disease worry that it may run in the family. Does having a family member with Alzheimer's disease increase your risk of developing it?. If your family member has Alzheimer's...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
yourvalley.net

Valley groups combat Alzheimer's Disease in Blacks, Hispanics

Banner Health is joining forces with partner organizations to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s Disease in communities of color. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. The five stories do not include our exclusive content written by our journalists. For $5.99,...
HEALTH
bioworld.com

From autopsy to blood test, the evolving science of Alzheimer’s disease detection

The controversial approval of Biogen Inc.’s Aduhelm (aducanumab) in June sharply increased the interest in developing a quick, painless method of diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Now, more than half a dozen blood-based diagnostic assays are in development and one is commercially available, albeit without FDA clearance.
SCIENCE
counton2.com

2 Your Health: Erectile dysfunction, pulmonary hypertension drug linked to reduced risk for Alzheimer’s Disease, study shows

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new study from Cleveland Clinic has found that sildenafil, which is an FDA approved drug for erectile dysfunction and pulmonary hypertension, could potentially help prevent and treat Alzheimer’s disease. “We think that this data really shows a potential link or association between sildenafil...
CHARLESTON, SC
Newswise

“Supermeres” may carry clues to cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and COVID-19

Newswise — Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center have discovered a nanoparticle released from cells, called a “supermere,” which contains enzymes, proteins and RNA associated with multiple cancers, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s disease and even COVID-19. The discovery, reported Dec. 9 in Nature Cell Biology, is a significant advance in understanding the role extracellular vesicles and nanoparticles play in shuttling important chemical “messages” between cells, both in health and disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cadmium exposure modulates the gut-liver axis in an Alzheimer's disease mouse model

The human Apolipoprotein E4 (ApoE4) variant is the strongest known genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease (AD). Cadmium (Cd) has been shown to impair learning and memory at a greater extent in humanized ApoE4 knock-in (ApoE4-KI) mice as compared to ApoE3 (common allele)-KI mice. Here, we determined how cadmium interacts with ApoE4 gene variants to modify the gut-liver axis. Large intestinal content bacterial 16S rDNA sequencing, serum lipid metabolomics, and hepatic transcriptomics were analyzed in ApoE3- and ApoE4-KI mice orally exposed to vehicle, a low dose, or a high dose of Cd in drinking water. ApoE4-KI males had the most prominent changes in theirÂ gut microbiota, as well as aÂ predicted down-regulation of many essential microbial pathways involved in nutrient and energy homeostasis. In the host liver, cadmium-exposed ApoE4-KI males had the most differentially regulated pathways; specifically, there was enrichment in several pathways involved in platelet activation and drug metabolism. In conclusion, Cd exposure profoundly modified the gut-liver axis in the most susceptible mouse strain to neurological damageÂ namely theÂ ApoE4-KI males, evidenced by an increase in microbial AD biomarkers, reduction in energy supply-related pathways in gut and blood, and an increase in hepatic pathways involved in inflammation and xenobiotic biotransformation.
SCIENCE
uab.edu

$2.1 million grant seeks to identify potential therapeutic strategy for Alzheimer’s disease

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the leading cause of dementia worldwide, and nearly 95 percent of all cases are late-onset Alzheimer’s. Yuhua Song, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, has received a $2.1 million, five-year R01 grant from the National Institute on Aging to study a protein that may lead to viable treatment options for patients with Alzheimer’s disease.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

