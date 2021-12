The first game from former BioWare boss Aaryn Flynn's new studio is set to be revealed at The Game Awards on Thursday. Flynn dropped a teaser for the announcement on his personal Twitter account, saying that the studio planned to reveal its project as part of the big awards show. Most of what we know about the unannounced game comes from a 2019 Game Informer interview, where it was framed as an online RPG. Though parent company Improbable has avoided calling the project an MMORPG, it does seem to be taking aim at that overall part of the games market.

