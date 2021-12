A Girl Scout from Monument is creating a lot of buzz for helping out local bees. Megan King is a Palmer Ridge senior. As part of her Girl Scout project, she installed nesting sites (bee hotels) for local and native bees in Monument using native plants and flowers to attract the bees. One is near The post The School Buzz: Palmer Ridge senior wins top Girl Scout award for ‘bee hotel’ project appeared first on KRDO.

MONUMENT, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO