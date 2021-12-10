ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Letter to the editor | Thanks to the person who smashed van

By Cheryl Robson
The Tribune-Democrat
 5 days ago

I would like to thank the coward(s) who smashed into the front of my husband’s work van around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 1 in Mine 42. Thank you for crashing into the front passenger side and then fleeing the...

www.tribdem.com

Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: We Can Relearn Humanity With In-Person Dialogue

Every day, a favorite in my life is when my entire family makes it back home from work. Stories, smiles, laughter and the occasional wrestle by the 5- and 6-year-old boys. I admire their attitude over the last two years. Just going with the flow, finding joy in the little things, and I stopped tonight to say, “You are the reason.”
SOCIETY
kalb.com

Family of Serena Williams reacts to homicide

Family of murder victim questions City of Alexandria’s crime reporting policy. The Alexandria Police Department is continuing to search for Germon Jefferson, 25, of Alexandria, in connection with a homicide that occurred Tuesday night on Lakeside Drive. As those efforts continue, the family of the victim claims a policy from the City of Alexandria stalled the news of a murder suspect on the run from getting to the public.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
whdh.com

Police: Woman found living in feces-covered room with child, several animals claimed she ‘didn’t have time to clean’

(WHDH) — A woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say a young child and several animals were found living in a feces-covered and urine-soaked hotel room. Kristen Willoughby, 26, of Florida, was arrested last week on charges including child neglect and three counts of animal cruelty, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook video.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Letter To The Editor
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Man confesses to murder on Facebook Live before killing ex-wife, himself

A Maryland man gunned down his former girlfriend in Baltimore then murdered his ex-wife and confessed to killings on Facebook Live before shooting himself. Rajaee Shareef Black, 44, admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend, Tara Labang, Saturday afternoon while outside the Columbia apartment building of his ex-wife, Wendy Natalie Black, according to the chilling clip.
COLUMBIA, MD
The Baltimore Sun

‘I am officially on the run’: Woman testifies she followed her father’s instructions to blame wife’s killing on Baltimore panhandlers

Trying to outrun murder charges in Baltimore, Valeria Smith and her father barreled toward Mexico, stopping only to change clothes, grab a bite or buy a diary so she could record her thoughts. “Today is the craziest day of my life. I am officially on the run,” she wrote. “I feel so sad I won’t be able to see my children … This is so f---ed up … this is not the time to panic.” Valeria Smith, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘He was very sorrowful’: FedEx driver caught dumping packages blames grief as $25k worth of goods lost

A delivery driver accused of dumping more than $25,000 (£18,800) worth of FedEx packages into a ravine was “sorrowful”, authorities in Blount County, Alabama, have said.Deandre Rayshaun Charleston was named as the 22-year-old driver accused of dumping almost 400 packages, not far from the town of Hayden, on Friday.He was said to have dumped parcels between 17 and 23 November because his family were dealing with grief at the time, said Blount County sheriff Mark Moon, and did not want to deliver them. FedEx were forced to recover the packages – of which 250 did not reach their final destination...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wbaltv.com

Police: Husband, wife dead in murder-suicide in Cockeysville area

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found dead inside a home in Cockeysville. Officers responded to the 200 block of East Padonia Road and set up what they initially called a barricade situation before they went inside the home at least two hours later and discovered the couple.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
Messenger

Fire destroys FD home

No one was injured Tuesday morning when a fire broke out in a Fort Dodge home. Fort Dodge Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 3102 N. 15th St., Lot No. 76, shortly after 7 a.m. when a neighbor called to report it. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy flames coming...
FORT DODGE, IA
KARE

St. Paul police search for woman 'randomly' shooting at vehicles

The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public's help in tracking down a woman they say has twice randomly shot at vehicles. "No road rage. No prior interaction with the other drivers. No apparent reason for the violence. Just seemingly random gunfire," SPPD Public Information Officer Steve Linders wrote in a news release.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Independent

‘Appalling’ race rant woman who abused doorman to spend Christmas in prison

A woman caught on video as she racially abused and spat at a pub doorman is set to spend Christmas behind bars after she was jailed for 14 weeks for the “appalling” assault.Sharna Walker, who went viral on social media in May after the incident in Birmingham’s Broad Street leisure district, was warned at a previous court hearing she was facing an immediate jail term after admitting racially aggravated common assault.The 25-year-old had also admitted criminal damage after kicking open an exit door and smashing the glass panel, after she was asked to leave the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

After Apparent Murder Suicides, Attorney Says Intensity Of Domestic Violence Increased Over Pandemic

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Two cases of suspected murder-suicide have rocked the area on the heels of the holidays. Over the weekend, police said a man killed his ex-girlfriend in Baltimore before killing his ex-wife in Columbia and turning the gun on himself. On Monday, Baltimore County Police found a husband and wife shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Attorney Dorothy Lennig, the Director of Domestic Violence Legal Clinic at the House of Ruth, said holiday stress isn’t what these incidents stem from. “I think the holidays can be stressful for people,” Lennig said. “Just any kind of added stress can add to...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘I Feel For All Of Them’ Former Girlfriend of Rajaee Black Speaks About Shooting Rampage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Rajaee Black’s former girlfriend does not want her identity publicly known. She remains shaken after hearing about his alleged rampage and has not been able to bring herself to watch the Facebook Live video where Black appears to confess to killing his ex-girlfriend Tara Labang. He recorded the video seconds before he gunned down his ex-wife Wendy Black at her home in Columbia on Saturday, according to police, all while his young children waited in an SUV outside. “He did have access to weapons,” the former girlfriend said. “I definitely feel for the children. I feel for all of them—Wendy...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Teenage couple disappears after taking trip to New York City together

A pair of 15-year-olds have been missing for days after they took a trip to New York City together. The teens, Vincent Abolafia and his girlfriend Kaileigh Catalano, left from nearby Suffolk County and were supposed to return to their homes in Manorville on a train at 3.11pm on 9 December, Fox News reports. The teens were both reported wearing all black the day a friend dropped them off at a train station just before their trip. Ehrin Catalano, Kailegh's mother, believes her daughter may have dyed her hair black. Vincent's father said his son may have recently cut his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
DIY Photography

Cheating husband busted after traffic camera photo was mailed to his wife

If you’ve ever been caught on a traffic camera, chances are you’ve received the letter notifying you that you need to pay a fine. This recently happened to a woman in Germany who got a photo of herself speeding in a tunnel in her husband’s car. The only problem was: that wasn’t her. In fact, she didn’t even have a driver’s license and her husband apparently had something to share after this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CBS Baltimore

Woman Killed By Ex-Husband In Columbia Murder-Suicide Was Denied Protective Orders

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — By the time Rajaee Black streamed threats on Facebook Live outside his ex-wife Wendy Black’s apartment in Columbia, police said he had already killed his ex-girlfriend Tara Labang in South Baltimore. Rajee Black said in the video Labang was pregnant at the time he shot her. “It’s the holidays. I have no family. I did something crazy.” Seconds later, he followed Wendy Block inside. The video cuts off. Police said after he killed Wendy Black, he killed himself. WJZ scoured court records and obtained multiple protective orders Wendy Black had previously filed against him, the most recent from last year. In...
COLUMBIA, MD

