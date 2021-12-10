ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Letter to the editor | Who benefits when U.S. is divided?

By Donald J. Hanak
The Tribune-Democrat
 5 days ago

It seems like the national news media are trying to accomplish what Charles Manson could not – start a race war. The reporting of events involving Blacks being assaulted by whites in terms of shear volume far surpasses Black on Black, Black on white...

Comments / 0

