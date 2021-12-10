Letter to the editor | Who benefits when U.S. is divided?

Our nation is in a state of throes. Its peoples and governments have competing interests with no clear course on how the populace can be united. Joe Biden had promised to bring us together but since the election it appears that we are now further apart, and our country has sunk into an unfathomable angst. Yes, people go on with their lives, but the core values, traditions and even our morals we once held have since become nebulous and tentative. We seem to be at odds with one another at every turn. But why can’t we seem to meet on common ground and put aside our petty concerns?

