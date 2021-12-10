Norman North Boys Basketball: Smothering defense, Johnson's offense much too much for Ardmore

Norman North’s Jeremiah Johnson drives the lane Thursday during the Timberwolves’ game against Ardmore at Norman North High School. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

If this is who the Norman North boys can be all the time, it would appear they’re going to do quite well.

Thursday evening’s opponent on the first day of the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational was an Ardmore team ranked No. 5 in Class 5A.

The Tigers brought speed, athleticism and the wherewithal to guard the Timberwolves, who brought plenty of athleticism themselves and more size than the Tigers.

A close game for a while, Ardmore hung close as long as it could, which wound up being most of two quarters, as the T-Wolves wore the Tigers down on both ends of the floor, eventually claiming a 61-42 victory.

The big difference was the heightened level of defense North brought out of the halftime locker room.

“We wanted to do a better job in the second half, not gambling, being disciplined, standing front of them and giving them one shot,” North coach Kellen McCoy said. “Our guys blocked out and did a really good job of that. We got consecutive stops, which allowed us to open up our lead a little bit.”

Nor did it hurt that junior guard Jeremiah Johnson found a way to take over the game offensively, netting eight of his game-high 18 points in the third quarter, helping him stake the T-Wolves to a 45-28 edge with 8 minutes remaining, all after leading by just five points halfway through the second quarter.

Yet, if Johnson created the offensive separation, everybody facilitated what became a second-half rout.

North shot a healthy 53.2 percent (25 of 47) from the field and 38.9 percent (7 of 18) from 3-point land, while crushing the Tigers on the boards, claiming a 36 to 20 rebounding edge.

Ben Moser led all rebounders with seven. Jole Atkinson added six and five more T-Wolves grabbed at least three.

Scoring was similar.

Behind Johnson, no North player scored more than Atkinson’s eight, yet four additional T-Wolves netted at least six.

Maddox Hamilton and Garrett Godwin were emblematic of the bench effort, combining to score 13 points on 6 of 6 shooting. Godwin added four rebounds. Hamilton added two boards and two assists.

“I always want to give guys opportunities and develop those guys,” McCoy said. “We got some guys that got to play 6, 7, 8 minutes in a varsity game that aren’t used to doing that, so that’s good for our program.”

Playing suffocating defense, North’s lead reached 59-31 before Ardmore closed on an 11-2 run over the last couple of minutes.

The Tigers got 13 points and four assists from Jordyn Brown and 10 points and four rebounds from Dakaree Scott.

Ardmore (3-3) finished shooting 36.2 percent (17 of 47), making just 3 of 17 from beyond the 3-point arc.

The win sets North (4-2) up for a semifinal contest against Tulsa Memorial, the No. 1 team in Class 5A, which moved to 6-0 by topping Lawton Mac on Thursday.

The winner of that game advances to Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. championship game at Norman North.

• Tulsa Memorial explodes: The Chargers found themselves in a close game with Lawton Mac through two quarters, before their outscoring the Highlanders by 15 points in the third quarter paved the way to a 59-39 Memorial victory.

Memorial got 19 points from Domonic Turner and 14 from Seth Pratt. Mac’s Arzhonte Dallas led everybody with 24 points. No other Highlander scored more than five.