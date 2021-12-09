How to Wear Glittering Gold Eyeshadow to Elevate a Makeup Look

Alessandra Ambrosio was among the guests at the Dundas x Revolve Holiday dinner party at Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday night. The event was also attended by fellow former Victoria’s Secret Angel and supermodel, Heidi Klum, and Lori Harvey. The 40-year-old model opted for the Dundas x Revolve Harlow Maxi dress from the new holiday collection. The plunging look, done in crepe fabric with a metallic finish, features a crystal-embellished star brooch at the waist as well as crystal-embellished shoulder straps and a draped detail down the front with a thigh-high slit. Ambrosio styled the blue flowing gown with a pair of slinky silver metallic ankle strap sandals boasting a pointed toe and high stiletto heel. The Brazilian-born model and mom-of-two also draped a navy fur coat over her shoulders to keep warm when she stepped out. Some jewelry and a glittering navy clutch bag pulled her head-turning look together. Meanwhile, her man, fellow model Richard Lee, paired a black velvet blazer featuring satiny lapels over a black turtleneck with gray pants and classic black lace-up dress shoes. Scroll through the gallery for a look at some of Alessandra Ambrosio’s boldest red carpet style moments.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO