BlackMilk’s The Witcher Collection will be available on December 13th

By Dennis B Price
cgmagonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a big month for The Witcher for more than one reason as women clothing brand, BlackMilk has announced by press release it’s launching a brand new collection inspired by CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher this month. The Witcher x BlackMilk collection will feature more than...

www.cgmagonline.com

cgmagonline.com

How to Watch Nintendo’s December Indie World Stream

Nintendo announced on Twitter that its indie game-focused Nintendo Direct-style presentation, Indie World is happening tomorrow starting at Noon ET. This edition of the showcase will stream on YouTube and will be “roughly 20 minutes” of upcoming indie games heading to the Switch. Knowing its focus, realistic expectations should be set as exclusives like Pokémon Legends Arceus, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Bayonetta 3, Triangle Strategy or the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild won’t be making an appearance.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Netflix's The Witcher Timeline

Netflix is dropping season 2 of The Witcher this month so now's the time to brush up on Geralt of Rivia and his adventures across the Northern Kingdoms. With tricky timeline very much NOT in chronological order, season 1 can use some unpacking. Plus, with the animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf exploring the origins of the mentor to the White Wolf himself, Vessemir at Caer Morhen, there's plenty to catch up on. Here is everything you need to know about The Witcher Timeline. Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the Butcher of Blaviken, is on his way to find his destiny, Princess Ciri of Cintra. Along the way he gets into violent and sometimes downright sexy adventures with the likes of the mage Yennefer, the jolly bard for a hype man in Jaskier who penned the certified bop, Toss a Coin to Your Witcher and a kikimora, a djinn, a stryzga, a dragon a hedgehog knight and every other kind of folkloric monster you can think of. Where will The Witcher go in season 2 though? Only Netflix knows for sure! For more spooky chronologically confusing timelines, check out the Paranormal Activity Timeline - https://youtu.be/Sa0mTZOp60M And for everything else, subscribe to IGN wherever you like the watch!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pondsmith
Person
Andrzej Sapkowski
rockpapershotgun.com

The RPS Advent Calendar 2021, December 13th

Unusually, the thirteenth door of the Advent Calendar is actually a door, but it's probably best avoided, what with the scythe leaning against it. It is a very small scythe though... Birds of a feather, uh, capture rogue souls, I guess. It's Death's Door!. Brendy Caldwell: You are a feathered...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Reveal Set for December 13th

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be getting a new reveal on December 13th at 9 AM PT. Ubisoft didn’t reveal any other details aside from stating that there’s “more to come” in the title. Perhaps this will be the next round of post-launch content since the company is committed to supporting the title for another year.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

The Game Awards 2021 Winners Revealed

Last year’s Game Awards took the right move with the digital approach to the award show with the whole world being in a global pandemic. Things have opened more up a year later thanks to vaccinations, masks and so much more which allows The Game Awards to come back on the big stage with an audience.
VIDEO GAMES
NEWSBTC

Hyper Inu Lists on P2PB2B on December 13th

Hyper Inu is a blockchain-based smart contract built using Binance’s BEP-20 protocol. And it intends to create a complete ecosystem under one umbrella. Hyper Inu aims to reach 100M USD in market capitalization by Q3 of 2022. Its team is fully committed to completing this within the specified timeframe. To meet this target, it should complete the activities in the Roadmap. The community will be key to reaching this goal as well.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#The Witcher Collection#Projekt Red#Cyberpunk#Blackmilik#Hello Kitty#Squid Game#Instagram
Westport News

Playstation 5 will be in stock at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST

The absurdly-difficult-to-purchase Playstation 5, released over a year ago at this point, will be in stock at Walmart on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST) for Walmart+ members. There will likely (if only technically) be a sale for non-members after that, but in the past, the console has sold out well before this happens.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

PS5 restock: Amazon's next big stock drop has a date, here's when

It's been a good few weeks since Amazon last put PlayStation 5 stock up for sale – but that's all set to change. A new restock date has now surfaced, meaning anyone trying to get a console before Christmas rolls around will have one final opportunity via the world's biggest retailer.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PS5 Restock Tracker: PS Direct Might Have Consoles In Stock Today

If you signed up for PS5 restock alerts at PS Direct, make sure to check your email today. PlayStation Direct sent another batch of invites to purchase the PS5. The latest invite-only PS Direct restock will be available at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. After the invite-only round is over, there's a chance a public queue will go live. PS Direct has done this in the past, following up a private restock with a public one at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Netflix Slashes India Subscription Price as Amazon Prime Video Hikes its Rates

In a bid to capture a bigger share of the large, fiercely competitive and price-sensitive Indian streaming market, Netflix has sharply reduced its subscription price plans in the territory. The cheapest monthly mobile plan, which covers phone and tablet, has been cut from INR199 ($2.63) to INR149 ($1.97). The basic full service plan, which provides 480p picture quality, sees the largest price drop, by 60%, from INR499 ($6.60) per month to just INR199 ($2.63). The standard plan, which serves up 1080p picture quality and a full service, has been cut from INR649 ($8.58) per month to INR499 ($6.60). The most expensive full service premium...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Warner Bros. TV Lands ‘Goonies’ Project at Disney Plus, the Latest Example of Its ‘Never Say Die’ Approach (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Goonies’ never say die” is a memorable catchphrase from that fan favorite 1980s film. But it could also describe Warner Bros. TV’s recent strategic efforts to keep some of its series alive through crafty dealmaking. And that, coincidentally, includes “The Goonies”-inspired “Untitled Film Re-Enactment Project” that had been adapted by writer Sarah Watson into a pilot for Fox. The drama, about a teacher who helps her students re-create, shot-for-shot, the original movie, eventually was passed on by Fox, which felt it skewed too young for the network. But Variety can exclusively report that the series, which now has the title...
TV & VIDEOS
cgmagonline.com

The Game Awards Unleashes Trailers Galore — Live Updates

Since 2014, The Game Awards have stood as one of the top events for gamers after E3 and Gamescom, spotlighting some of the industries top talent, along with plenty of trailers. With everyone tuned in to Twitch, the stage is set to highlight the best and brightest from the world...
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

NUKKLEAR Development Studio Awarded Epic MegaGrant for New Game Fog & Silver

A new IP by German Developer NUKKLEAR, not only receives a green light, the game company gets an Epic MegaGrant to proceed with production. NUKKLEAR is a development studio known for original fun ideas such as Destroy All Humans and co-developing with Funcom on the upcoming Dune survival game, and they’ve announced that they have received an Epic MegaGrant to the tune of $25,000 USD in support of developing their new IP Fog & Silver.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Forspoken Preview — Stunning Fantasy Filled With Potential

CGMagazine was given the chance to watch a preview of the title, solidifying the marriage between Square Enix and Luminous Productions, the upcoming Action-RPG title Forspoken, and of course, we jumped on that opportunity. The preview started with the two lead writers of Forspoken, Allyson Rymer and Todd Stashwick giving...
VIDEO GAMES

