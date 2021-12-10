ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alicia Keys Unlocks New Album ‘Keys’: Stream It Now

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlicia Keys returns with Keys, her sprawling, eighth studio album. Stretching across 90 minutes’ running time, Keys comes in two versions on two sides: with side A featuring the original...

www.billboard.com

E! News

Here's the Thing Alicia Keys Vows to Never Do to Her Husband Swizz Beatz

Watch: Alicia Keys Dishes About New Music & Husband Swizz Beatz. There's nothing Alicia Keys loves like a good dare!. However, after the singer-songwriter's fans sent her several at her own request, one stuck out as simply too risky: "Prank your husband, Swizz Beatz." Why? As Alicia exclusively shared during...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Alicia Keys Recalls Jay-Z's Reaction After Lil Mama Stormed 2009 VMA Stage

Lil Mama only released one studio album in her career but off the strength of its lead single, "Lip Gloss," she managed to be on top of the world. She became a host on America's Best Dance Crew and further asserted herself into the mainstream consciousness. Unfortunately, much of that hype crumbled with a brief cameo during the 2009 Video Music Awards. While Jay-Z and Alicia Keys performed their hit record, "Empire State Of Mind," Lil Mama stormed to stage uninvited to stand alongside the two music vets. As you could imagine, Jay nor Alicia Keys were particularly fond of the move.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Alicia Keys Admits She Never Knew The Infamous Lil Mama Moment Happened Until Jay-Z Told Her

Ahead of the release of Alicia Keys’ highly-anticipated double album, KEYS, the singer sat with Noreaga and the Drink Champs crew to discuss a slew of juicy topics. In one of the first snippets shared, Alicia finally tells her version of what went down at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Lil Mama infamously crashed her and Jay-Z’s iconic “Empire State of Mind” performance. N.O.R.E. asked the hilarious question on everyone’s minds, “How mad were you at Lil Mama when she f**ked up y’all performance?” “The truth of the truth truth truth—,” Alicia began before motioning that Jay-Z was center stage while she...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Swae Lee
Person
Alicia Keys
uticaphoenix.net

‘I Was Just Like ‘Eeeewwhh’: Alicia Keys Admits That Swizz

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) The “ick” is “when romantically someone gets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Alicia Keys Says Swizz Beats Gave Her The ICK - He Wasn’t Her Type

Swizz Beats and Alicia Keys have been married for quite sometime now but would you believe me if I told you that she actually wasn’t feeling him at first?. In a recent interview she drops all the details about their first interactions and says that he definitely gave her the ick and wasn’t her vibe until she realized that she just didn’t know him for who he truly was.
CELEBRITIES
#Piano Keys#Grammy Awards#Studio Album
hotnewhiphop.com

Alicia Keys Responds To Facing Off Against Beyoncé Or Rihanna In "Verzuz"

Alicia Keys is fresh off of the release of her latest album, Alicia, and her press run so far has been quite epic. Nevermind the fact that she got honest about the infamous "Empire State Of Mind" performance at the 2009 VMAs when Lil Mama crashed Alicia Keys and Jay-Z's performance. Her appearance on Drink Champs also included a smoke session, which caught many by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
NewsTimes

Alicia Keys Delivers a Huge Album Without a Huge Ego

2021 has seen its share of albums in which major artists meet huge expectations with supersize tracklists — records like Drake’s 86-minute Certified Lover Boy and Kanye West’s punishingly enormous Donda. Now you can add Alicia Keys to the list of A-list epic-makers. Keys, her eighth album, is a 26-song double-LP. But Alicia has never been one for self-indulgence, so she’s neatly divvied the project up into two distinct, easily digestible collections: Originals is, as she puts it, a set of “laidback piano vibes,” while almost all of its companion Unlocked is comprised of the songs from Originals reworked with an “upbeat, drums and level up” sound. The result spans everything from jazz ballads to modern dance tracks, with a list of co-writers and collaborators that spans from Swae Lee to Brandi Carlile, but while Keys’ sound is mildly refurbished, the overall sensibility isn’t all that new for her. Keys has been showing off her gift for bridging styles and eras since back when she was a breakout star combining classical piano chops with New York hip-hop and R&B.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Alicia Keys Reveals Tracklist For Upcoming Double Album, ‘KEYS’

We are just days away from the release of Alicia Keys’ most daring studio effort yet—her double album, KEYS. Now, it’s time to unveil the 26 tracks. On social media, Keys shared, “I couldn’t wait to reveal this…. These songs are going to crawl in your ear and get stuck. They are going to creep into your heart and give you what you need! On #KEYS we ain’t holdin’ back for NOTHIN’!! Flip your phone for the #Unlocked side.” On the Originals side, Pusha T and Brandi Carlile are featured on “Plentiful” and “Paper Flowers,” respectively. On the Unlocked side, Swae Lee,...
MUSIC
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alicia Keys' 'Keys' album returns her to her piano homebase

Alicia Keys hasn’t felt completely free for much of her career. That may sound surprising, but these days the heralded musician is loving the makeup-free skin she’s in and settled into a space of confidence and liberation.That’s readily apparent in her eighth studio album, “KEYS,” which represents a back-to-basics approach for the classically trained pianist that heavily emphasizes the instrument that catapulted her into superstardom.“I think it takes time to just feel good, have your confidence to learn, to grow, to have something to even share,” said the songstress, whose album arrived on Friday. “I just didn’t feel comfortable...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Is Cozy in Shearling Coat, Leather Leggings and Platform Boots for ‘Today’ Show Performance

Alicia Keys the shearling cape a thing. The ”No One” singer performed on the “Today” show this morning, where she wore a look that was suitable for a brisk New York City fall morning. When it came down to the outfit, Keys wore a sleek black leather mock turtleneck and matching leather leggings that helped to unify the moment. Over it, Keys threw on a black and brown shearling coat that she unzipped to create a cape effect. It also features a white fuzzy trim and lining that further accentuated the beauty of the piece. For accessories, Keys donned a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION

