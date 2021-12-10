Cyclone State, ISU wins emphatically over Iowa

(Ames) The incredible men’s basketball turnaround for Iowa State continued Thursday with 73-53 win against in state rival Iowa. The 17th rated Cyclones remain unbeaten and end a 3-game slide against the Hawks.

Izaiah Brockington posted 29 points and 10 rebounds. Tyrese Hunter contributed 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. The Cyclones trailed 17-16 with 9:30 left in the first half before embarking on a game changing 15-2 run over the next 5:45. A 9-2 stretch to start the 2nd half built the lead to 19 points. Iowa State had a 50-32 rebounding advantage.

Iowa hit just 27% (17/63) from the field and 18.5% (5/27) from 3-point range. In his 6th game in the rivalry, Jordan Bohannon had 17 points. Keegan Murray finished with 9 points and 7 rebounds.

9-0 Iowa State opposes Jackson State on Sunday. 7-3 Iowa will try to end their 3-game losing streak next Saturday against Utah State.