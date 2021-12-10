ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Cyclone State, ISU wins emphatically over Iowa

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15icoV_0dJ3njpN00

(Ames) The incredible men’s basketball turnaround for Iowa State continued Thursday with 73-53 win against in state rival Iowa. The 17th rated Cyclones remain unbeaten and end a 3-game slide against the Hawks.

Izaiah Brockington posted 29 points and 10 rebounds. Tyrese Hunter contributed 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. The Cyclones trailed 17-16 with 9:30 left in the first half before embarking on a game changing 15-2 run over the next 5:45. A 9-2 stretch to start the 2nd half built the lead to 19 points. Iowa State had a 50-32 rebounding advantage.

Iowa hit just 27% (17/63) from the field and 18.5% (5/27) from 3-point range. In his 6th game in the rivalry, Jordan Bohannon had 17 points. Keegan Murray finished with 9 points and 7 rebounds.

9-0 Iowa State opposes Jackson State on Sunday. 7-3 Iowa will try to end their 3-game losing streak next Saturday against Utah State.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

UNI uses big 2nd half to down Jackson State

(Cedar Falls) AJ Green moved to 3rd place on UNI’s career list for 3-pointers made in a Panther 66-56 comeback win over Jackson State on Monday. The junior has 202 career 3-pointers and is one away from 2nd place in school history. Green had 24 points as the Panthers picked up their first win since November 27th against #16 St. Bonaventure. Nate Heise added 12 points and 11 rebounds while Noah Carter scored 11.
Western Iowa Today

CAM’s Lane Spieker commits to Iowa Western for baseball

(Anita) One of Southwest Iowa’s marquee athletes has announced his college decision. CAM senior Lane Spieker will play baseball at Iowa Western Community College. Spieker has been an all-state selection in both baseball and football for the Cougars. He posted a remarkable junior season on the diamond with 12 home runs and 54 RBI along with a 2.84 ERA and 97 strikeouts. His offensive numbers also included 61 runs scored, 32 walks, and 21 stolen bases. Those contributions helped lead CAM to the substate finals.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Ames, IA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Ames, IA
Basketball
Ames, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy