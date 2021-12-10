Incredible Rochester Spa is Back Open After 3 Month Remodel

I'm just going to guess that you probably didn't warm up the same way this police officer from Eau Claire, Wisconsin did before that big snowstorm on Friday!. We had first heard about the first big snowstorm of the year that was taking aim at our neck of the woods here in Minnesota and western Wisconsin for several days before it actually got here Friday. That much lead time gave many of us time to prepare. For instance, I went to Kwik Trip and filled up the gas can we use for our snowblower, and also got our shovels out of storage.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO