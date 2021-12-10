ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Man shot in stomach in Seattle’s Pioneer Square, police say

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 5 days ago
Shooting in Seattle's Pioneer Sqaure (Seattle Police Department)

SEATTLE — A 29-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the stomach Thursday morning in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood.

At 8 a.m., someone called 911 and reported that someone had been shot near 2nd Avenue and Cherry Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police administered first aid until medics arrived and took the man to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the victim declined to cooperate with the investigation and did not provide any information into what happened.

A shell casing was found in the 200 block of Cherry Street and officers photographed blood on the sidewalk near 1st Avenue and Cherry Street, police said.

Police said they recovered 10 grams of methamphetamine at the scene.

After reviewing surveillance video from surrounding businesses, police said they are working to identify a suspect in the shooting.

1NewAfrican
5d ago

Hmm... the method of the madness ! By the way...what happened to the "methamphetamines"....is it possible there're some "closet" smokers in the "blue" ?

