Incredible Rochester Spa is Back Open After 3 Month Remodel

By Jessica Williams
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After 3 months of hard work, a spa in Rochester, Minnesota is finally open for business again after a tragic flood when a pipe burst. Branch Out Day Spa in Rochester, Minnesota is Open Again After 3 Months of Remodeling. Click Here for a Half-Off Gift Certificate (while supplies...

