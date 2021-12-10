Winter performance by Salinas youth with Salinas Pal program

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Parents held their cell phones as they proudly watched children with the Salinas Police Activities League perform at the Salinas Pal Armory.

The dancers practiced all summer and fall to perform -- this was the first time their parents saw their performances. Salinas Pals offers dance classes to children free of cost and depends of monetary donations.

The winter performance was held on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and included a dozen performances that included tap dancers and little ballerinas. A performance to Here Comes Santa Claus was choreographed by students themselves.

The Salinas Police Activities league keeps Salinas youth off the streets and not only teaches them dance and other sports but gives them life skills and values.

