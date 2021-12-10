ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nubank debuts with $52bn market cap, becomes Brazil’s third-most valuable public firm

By SOURAV D
 5 days ago
Nubank, a Brazilian fintech services provider that had been transmuted as the largest LATAM financial technology institution in less than eight years after its inception, had made a stellar NYSE public market debut on Thursday, snowballing as much as 25 per cent while proffering the digital lender a market cap of...

Financial World

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala seeks to invest in crypto ecosystem

Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, Mubadala, had been brewing off an option to invest a large chunk of fresh capitals in cryptocurrency ecosystems, Mubadala Chief Executive Khaldoon al-Mubarak had told in an interview with CNBC late on Sunday. Apart from that, Mubarak had been quoted saying on Sunday’s CNBC...
MarketWatch

Cloud-based internet of things company Samsara shares jump 8% in trading debut

Shares of Samsara Inc. , a cloud-based internet of things company, jumped 8% in their trading debut Wednesday, after its initial public offering priced at $23, the upper end of its proposed price range. The company sold 35 million shares to raise $805 million a valuation of $11.5 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "IOT." Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Allen & Co. were lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Founded in 2015, Samsara IOT offers a cloud-based platform that allows businesses to use Internet-of-Things connected devices that can range from video cameras to data-collecting equipment to help run operations. The company estimates a total addressable market of about $54.6 billion by the end of 2021, and $96.9 billion by the end of 2024. The Renaissance IPO ETF has fallen 13% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23%. For more on Samsara,
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MarketWatch

Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
Financial World

Permira to take e-mail security firm Mimecast private in all-cash $5.8bn deal

Mimecast Ltd., the Nasdaq-listed IT security firm specialized in cloud-based e-mail management and headquartered in London, UK, said in a statement later this week that a British private equity fund, Permira, would take the e-mail security company private in a deal what in effect would value the entity over a whacking $5.8 billion, becoming the latest in a string of internet security companies which had been receiving fresh capital inflows as cyberattacks rose across the United States.
Financial World

Mercedes-Benz projects upbeat dividend prospect on healthy profit margin

Mercedes-Benz, the Stuttgart-based German multinational luxury vehicle company, is anticipating a double-digit operating margin with prospects of a better dividend pay-out, as the luxury automotive industry tycoon had forecasted a healthier-than-expected profit margin over fiscal 2021. In point of fact, speaking in an interview with a German newspaper Boersen-Zeitung, Mercedes-Benz...
Financial World

China’s Didi plans to hire Goldman for Hong Kong listing, US delisting

Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi Chuxing subsidiary Didi Global Inc., has been exploring an option to hire the heavy-weight US lender and financial services provider Goldman Sachs for its slated US delisting and a planned listing in Hang Seng, a press agency report had unveiled late on Friday citing at least three sources who wished to remain anonymous given the scale of sensitivity of the issue, as the ride-sharing giant had bowed down to pressures from Chinese regulators who had reportedly demanded a US delisting in exchange for an unlocking of Didi’s 29 apps in China.
theblockcrypto.com

Brazilian fintech Nubank is now publicly listed in the US and Brazil

Brazilian fintech unicorn Nubank listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Brazil’s B3 this week, starting its journey as a public company. Nubank listed on the NYSE (NU) and Brazil’s B3 exchange (NUBR33) on Dec. 9, after announcing tentative dates last month. According to Reuters, Nubank...
Financial World

Redmond’s Microsoft to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for $16bn Nuance deal

Microsoft Corp., the Redmond, Washington-headquartered American multinational mega-cap tech conglomerate which had shifted its focus to cloud computing instead creating OS for personal computers back in the 2014s under leadership of company Chief Executive Satya Nadella, had been well en-route to secure an unconditional EU nod for its $16 billion acquisition of AI and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc., a press agency report had unveiled late on Friday citing at least three sources familiar with the subject-matter who wished to remain anonymous given the scale of sensitivity of the issue.
pymnts

Nubank’s Debut, Grab’s Slump Dominate Late-Year Listings as 2021 IPOs Limp to Finish Line

We’re two weeks away from the end of a volatile 12-month span that, at this writing, has seen the tech-heavy Nasdaq surge by more than 22%. And yet, that success has not been a hallmark, necessarily, of initial public offerings (IPOs) — for firms that have gone the traditional route or for firms that have gone public through special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) mergers.
CNBC

Buffett-backed Nubank pops 20% in trading after blockbuster NYSE debut

Brazilian fintech company Nubank made its market debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange and is now trading under the ticker symbol “NU.”. Shares opened at $11.25 after pricing 289 million shares at $9 apiece on Wednesday, the top end of its expected range of $8-$9 per share.
Financial World

New York private equity Veritas mulls sale of healthcare unit Cotiviti in $15bn deal

Veritas Capital, the three-decade old New York City-headquartered American private equity fund, had been exploring an option of a potential sale of its healthcare analytics unit Cotiviti Corp that in effect is expected to value the healthcare company at a whopping $15 billion, a Bloomberg news report had unveiled late on Tuesday citing people familiar with the subject-matter.
WNCY

Brazil’s Nubank valued at nearly $52 billion in NYSE debut

(Reuters) -Brazilian digital lender Nubank’s shares opened 25% above the offer price in their stock market debut on Thursday, giving the company a valuation of nearly $52 billion. The company’s stock opened at $11.25 per share, compared with the initial public offering price of $9 per share. The...
Reuters

Nubank becomes LatAm’s biggest, and riskiest, bank

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - So-called fintechs come in many forms. Nubank, freshly listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has just become Latin America’s biggest bank by market capitalization. It raised $2.6 billion in an initial public offering read more at $9 a share on Wednesday evening, giving it a market value above $40 billion. That’s priced for unlikely perfection.
Financial World

Financial World

ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about economy and finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org

