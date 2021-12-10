Christmas Tree shortage leads to struggle to get the right one

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Time is running out to buy Christmas trees, but so are the trees. Signs at Allandale Farm say don’t panic about the tree shortage, but that’s easier said than done.

“We came on Sunday and we had to come back because we didn’t have a reservation, which we’ve never heard about before,” said Katy and James Hough. “We tried nearby tree shops but they were running out and won’t get any more in, and that’s when we kind of learned there will be a shortage everywhere.”

The Christmas tree shortage has forced some places not to sell this year, making Allandale Farm extremely busy.

“We’ve been hearing people have been getting sent here from those spots,” said Allandale Farm tree yard manager Willy Walker as he explained the needed reservations. “We don’t get too many people at the same time, so it keeps everything manageable.”

He says managing the crowds has also made it a little harder to find the tree you want.

“Things are going to be different this year,” Walker said. “You may not be seeing the same trees you expect [...] our stock may be a little bit low.”

But for the Houghs, they have very specific demands.

“Less massive possible and maybe something that would not be easy for her to pull over, so we got a big one, hopefully she can not climb it,” they said pointed to their toddler.

Allandale Farm just got a new shipment Tuesday, but say they will all sell out soon and once they’re gone, that’s it until next year.

