Extra Effort: Wes Hunt More Than an Athlete at Peoria Christian

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He is probably best known as a two-sports athlete at Peoria Christian School.

Wes Hunt, a basketball and baseball standout, has his Chargers hoops team inside the Class 1A state rankings despite major roster changes from last year.

“We worked super hard during the offseason and I’d probably say working together as a team, we were told a lot of different things like this was going to be a rebuilding year and all that,” said Hunt. “So that really motivated us, so we pushed hard together as a team and it’s paying off.

Hunt isn’t just a two sport star at Peoria Christian, he’s also a straight-A student, a member of the National Honor’s Society and the Student Council. He’s also offered his services to his classmates in the classroom as a tutor.

“I just told my guys at the beginning of the season if they are ever struggling with grades or assignments or anything, that they can come to me and I would help them as best as I could,” Hunt said.

PCS isn’t the only place where Wes is giving back. During his free time, he volunteers with Mission Peoria and at Grace Presbyterian Church.

“Just recently we went to Midwest Food Bank and packed a bunch of meals. As a Christian, we are told to lead and serve, so it’s just me helping out as much as I can,” said Hunt. “Just with all the gifts that I’ve been given, just extending those out to anyone that needs it.”

