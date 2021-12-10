ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Spam sales hit record high for seventh year in a row

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales of the canned cooked meat Spam have hit a record high for the seventh year in a row, despite pandemic-related challenges. That helped Hormel, the company that makes the iconic brand, deliver record sales of $3.5bn (£2.65bn) in the three months to the end of October. The...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Republican

Iowa liquor sales reached record high in 2021

Iowa liquor sales exceeded $400 million for the first time in fiscal year 2021, the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division reported Tuesday. “The outcomes within this year’s annual report reflect good government planning and execution,” ABD Administrator Stephen Larson said in a news release. Liquor sales between July 1,...
IOWA STATE
Mashed

COVID Hasn't Stopped Spam From Breaking Sales Records

Restocking your Spam closet in 2021 may have been more time-consuming than ever. After all, the year started off with some unique challenges for Spam lovers. Back in January, grocery retailers like Costco and Sam's Club were limiting the number of Spam products customers could secure in one transaction. This was partly because Spam brand owner Hormel saw its safety stock depleted from production and supply issues related to the pandemic in 2020, according to Supply Chain Dive. It was also simply because shoppers were buying a lot of Spam.
INDUSTRY
azbigmedia.com

Home prices hit record high as supply hits record low

The median home sale prices rose to a record high, while the number of homes for sale fell to an all-time low, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. There are some signs that homebuying may be returning to a more typical seasonal trend...
BUSINESS
eturbonews.com

Who’s NOT eating Spam? Iconic product brakes new sales record

In South Korea, where it was initially introduced by the US army during the Korean War, Spam is so much a part of national culture now, sets of Spam cans are often given as presents for the Lunar New Year and Korean thanksgiving holiday, Chuseok. Hormel Foods Corporation, an American...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Hawaii State
AOL Corp

Hormel CEO on record Spam sales: 'Who is not eating Spam?'

Even after 81 years in existence, the world's love affair with the magical canned meat product known as Spam is not showing any signs of letting up. The brand's owner Hormel said on its fourth fiscal quarter earnings call Thursday that sales of Spam capped off their seventh straight record-setting year.
BUSINESS
iheart.com

Inflation Hits Nearly 40 Year High

The U.S hasn't seen inflation increases such as now since 1982. The latest Consumer Price Index, released Friday, shows inflation rose .8% for the month of November and 6.8% on a year over year basis. The unfortunate surge is its' fastest rate since June of '82. Price increases came from...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Number of vulnerabilities reported in 2021 hits record high

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology’s National Vulnerability Database has hit a record high of reported vulnerabilities in 2021. The new record, the fifth straight year the record has been broken, came to 18,378 vulnerabilities reported. The number of high-severity vulnerabilities reported fell,...
INTEL
CNN

Online inflation hits a record high ahead of the holidays

New York (CNN Business) — Online shopping used to be the one part of the economy where prices would reliably fall. Covid has changed that. Online prices rose in November for the 18th month in a row, Adobe said Thursday. And not only is inflation suddenly a force in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Record Sales#Spam Musubi#Hit Record#South Korean#Tins Of Spam
The Independent

Wholesale inflation jumps record 9.6% over past 12 months

Prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier, an indication of on-going inflation pressures The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 0.8% in November after a 0.6% monthly gain in October. It was the highest monthly reading in four months.Food prices, which had fallen 0.3% in October, jumped 1.2% in November. Energy prices rose 2.6% after a 5.3% percent rise October.The 12-month increase in wholesale inflation set a new record, surpassing the old records for 12-month increases of 8.6% set...
BUSINESS
automotive-fleet.com

New Vehicle Prices Hit Record Eight Months in a Row

New-vehicle prices increased further into record territory in November, including a modest increase from the month prior, according to new data released Dec. 10 by Kelley Blue Book. Average transaction prices (ATPs) are sharply elevated from last year, up more than 13% from November 2020. New-vehicle inventory levels remain tight,...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
TheConversationAU

International student numbers hit record highs in Canada, UK and US as falls continue in Australia and NZ

International students are heading to Canada, the UK and the US in record numbers despite the pandemic, new research by the Mitchell Institute at Victoria University shows. But Australia and New Zealand continue to experience a dramatic drop in new international students. Our report, Student, interrupted: international education and the pandemic, examined five major destinations for international students: Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US. We found the first waves of the pandemic caused a large fall in new international students. But countries that have opened to international students have rebounded strongly. The research reveals a complex situation where the pandemic...
WORLD
techraptor.net

Nintendo Switch Hits New Weekly Sales Record In UK And Europe

The Nintendo Switch doesn't seem to be showing any signs of slowing down, despite its relatively advanced age. Nintendo's console is more than four years into its life cycle, but it's just had its best sales week on record in the UK and Europe. Why are Nintendo Switch sales so...
VIDEO GAMES
themreport.com

Median Home Sale Prices Rise to Record High

Redfin reported median sale prices rose to a record high even as the number of homes for sale fell to an all-time low. Homebuyer demands is projected to slow in the coming winter months, as it may return to a more typical seasonal trend, Redfin reports that the share of homes sold in one week fell after Thanksgiving more than it has since early September. Pending home sales fell to their lowest level since early February.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy