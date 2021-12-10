Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 10

ISTANBUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira , stood at 13.8190 versus the U.S. dollar at 0400 GMT, from a close of 13.8040 on Thursday. It has lost some 46% of its value against the greenback this year.

The main BIST 100 share index (.XU100) rose 1.34% to 2,031.44 points on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slipped and the dollar held firm on Friday as traders edged away from riskier assets amid renewed concerns about COVID-19 and ahead of key U.S. inflation data that could set direction on Federal Reserve rates.

ERDOGAN PROGRAMME

President Tayyip Erdogan will attend opening session of parliamentary union of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and will meet with Iran's head of parliament.

UNEMPLOYMENT

The Turkish Statistical Institute will release unemployment and other job market data for October (0700 GMT).

EXPECTATIONS SURVEY (TRINTM=ECI)

The Central Bank will announce the results of its monthly survey of economists' and business leaders' expectations for the economy (0700 GMT).

MOODY'S

Ratings agency Moody's said Turkey could see consumer price inflation surpass 25% in coming months with another potential interest rate cut in December adding to upside risks for its forecasts. read more

FINANCE MINISTER

Turkey's new finance and treasury minister said on Thursday the budget deficit would come in under 3.5% of GDP this year and would be managed with fiscal discipline, after he was appointed last week in the latest upper leadership shakeup. read more

COVID-19

Turkey logged 19,696 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, health ministry data showed. Turkey recorded 195 deaths from the virus in the same period.

