Rochester, MN

Incredible Rochester Spa is Back Open After 3 Month Remodel

By Jessica Williams
 6 days ago
After 3 months of hard work, a spa in Rochester, Minnesota is finally open for business again after a tragic flood when a pipe burst. Branch Out Day Spa in Rochester, Minnesota is Open Again After 3 Months of Remodeling. Click Here for a Half-Off Gift Certificate (while supplies...

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

