Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Christmas Tree Freakout

By Matt Wilstein
Daily Beast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News hosts spent the past 24 hours going wall-to-wall with outrage over the network’s Midtown Christmas tree, which was set on fire Wednesday night by an apparently mentally ill homeless man. So naturally, Jimmy Kimmel spent a good portion of his monologue Thursday night making fun of their...

NPR

2 Fox News commentators resign over Tucker Carlson series on the Jan. 6 siege

Two longtime conservative Fox News commentators have resigned in protest of what they call a pattern of incendiary and fabricated claims by the network's opinion hosts in support of former President Donald Trump. In separate interviews with NPR, Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg pointed to a breaking point this month:...
Jimmy Kimmel
Tucker Carlson
Deadline

Two Fox News Contributors Quit, Citing Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Series: “The Voices Of The Responsible Are Being Drowned Out By The Irresponsible”

Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, two longtime conservative commentators on Fox News, said that they are quitting the network, concluding that “the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible.” They specifically cited Tucker Carlson’s three-part documentary Patriot Purge, which ran on Fox Nation, which they said was “a collection of incoherent conspiracy-mongering, riddled with factual inaccuracies, half-truths, deceptive imagery, and damning omissions. And its message is clear: The U.S. government is targeting patriotic Americans in the same manner —and with the same tools—that it used to target al Qaeda.” The series advanced a series of conspiracy theories about...
HuffingtonPost

'Shameless' Tucker Carlson Mocked For One Of The Greatest Self-Owns Ever

Tucker Carlson, who has admitted to lying to his viewers, on Thursday night looked into the camera and complained about people who “look right into the camera and lie.”. Carlson was complaining about voices on other cable news networks, but the clip quickly went viral for how well it applied to himself:
The Independent

Tucker Carlson reveals his son was in Capitol building on 6 January

Tucker Carlson revealed that his son, who works at the House of Representatives, was in the Congress on 6 January, when supporters of former president Donald Trump attacked the Capitol building.The Fox News host received heavy criticism for downplaying the riots through his bizarre three-part documentary series Patriot Purge. At least five people died and 100 police officers sustained injuries in the deadliest attack on the Capitol building in the country’s history.In an interview with Steve Krakauer for his podcast on Thursday, Mr Carlson said he “hated what happened on January 6”.“One of my kids was actually in the...
Daily Beast

Lin Wood’s Bonkers War on Bongino and Tucker Carlson Gets Even Uglier

The Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal left unexpected fallout among a cast of conservative pundits in its wake, fueled by the teen’s QAnon-friendly former lawyer who has threatened legal action against Fox News stars Tucker Carlson and Dan Bongino. After fellow right-wingers criticized him for his actions while representing Rittenhouse—particularly citing how...
Primetimer

Fox News' Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson defend Chris Cuomo

"It’s easy to support people when things in life are going well, it’s always easy," Hannity said hours after CNN suspended Cuomo indefinitely for his role in advising his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the governor's sexual harassment scandal. "Chris’ brother, Andrew, was in big trouble,” Hannity continued. “Helping a brother, and a friend, in the worst moment of their life, is probably not the worst offense and he probably lied to himself even though he handled it wrong in terms of his work. If Chris does get back on the air, I assume he will apologize,” he concluded. “I believe in second chances when sincere apologies are made, but it’s you the audience that decides if the apology is sincere.” Tucker Carlson also defended Cuomo: "Chris Cuomo may be an idiot, but he understands that his obligation is to the people he’s related to. When they need your help, you help them," he tweeted.
mediaite.com

Bret Baier Reveals ‘Concerns’ About Tucker Carlson’s ‘Patriot Purge’ When Questioned By Kilmeade: ‘I Don’t Want to Go Down This Road’

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, on his radio show, questioned his colleague Bret Baier on whether he has an issue with Tucker Carlson’s controversial series “Patriot Purge.”. The question from Kilmeade followed the resignations of two Fox News contributors, Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, who have long been regular contributors...
Daily Mail

'I was on the phone in real time': Fox News' Tucker Carlson reveals his son Buckley was working in the Captiol during the Jan. 6 riot as he brushes off criticism of his Patriot Purge series

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed that his son, a Congressional staffer, was working in the US Capitol during the January 6 riot. Carlson was responding to criticism that his controversial series Patriot Purge was a whitewash or 'revisionist history' when he made the revelation on the Fourth Watch Podcast hosted by Steve Krakauer.
