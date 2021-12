May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.—Romans 15:13 (NIV) Christmas is a time to renew your faith, a time to align your ways with God’s will. Pause and ask yourself, how am I doing on my faith journey? Answer honestly and ask God to help you dedicate your heart to becoming your best self.

RELIGION ・ 7 DAYS AGO