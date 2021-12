The City of Tyler on Tuesday night honored Rosa Parks and showcased the impact she made 66 years ago and continues to make today. “On the evening of Dec. 1, 1955, Rosa Parks, an African American, was arrested for disobeying an Alabama law requiring Black passengers to relinquish seats to white passengers when the bus was full. Blacks also were required to sit at the back of the bus. Her arrest sparked a 381-day boycott of the Montgomery bus system and led to a 1956 Supreme Court decision banning segregation on public transportation,” the Library of Congress states on its website.

TYLER, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO