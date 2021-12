The Minnesota Vikings have been entangled in must-win games per fans’ sentiment for about two months. Because nobody knows for sure if the team is good, bad, or somewhere in the middle, the next game is always the one that will shed definitive light as a verdict on the state of the team. The game occurs, the Vikings win or lose by a whisker – usually playing to the level of the competition – and mystery remains on the quality of the team.

NFL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO