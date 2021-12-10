ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Georgia Tech and Broncos star Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmWLt_0dJ3asLd00

Former Georgia Tech standout and Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos Demaryius Thomas passed away at the age of 33. The news was confirmed by Miles Garrett of FOX 5 Atlanta and KOA in Denver.

Thomas would have turned 34 on Christmas Day.

According to Roswell Police, the preliminary information suggests that his death stemmed from a medical issue and no foul play is suspected.

Demaryius starred at Georgia Tech from 2007-2009. As a junior, Thomas had 46 receptions for 1,154 yards and eight touchdowns. He would declare for the NFL Draft and was selected by the Broncos as their 1st round pick, with the 22nd overall selection.

â€œI know I speak on behalf of the entire Georgia Tech football family when I say that we are heartbroken by the news of Demaryiusâ€™s passing,â€� said Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins. â€œI first got to know Bay Bay during his recruiting process and was fortunate to be a member of the Tech football staff during his true freshman season in 2006. We have grown increasingly closer through the years. I will always remember what a thrill it was for our players when he was able to stop by and spend some time with us during fall camp this past August. Bay Bay was truly one of my favorite people. I will miss him terribly.â€�

Thomas suited up for the Broncos for eight years. During that time, Thomas was an important player in Denverâ€™s winningest four-year period in team history from 2012-15 with Peyton Manning at quarterback. The Denver Broncos went 55-17 during that span, winning two AFC titles and Super Bowl 50.

Manning said he never played with somebody as big, as strong and as fast as Thomas, who caught 445 passes for 6,249 yards and 46 touchdowns from 2012-15, including the playoffs.

Thomasâ€™ biggest catch, however came with Tim Tebow at quarterback in an AFC wild-card game on Jan. 8, 2012, when he hauled in a 80-yard touchdown pass on the first snap of overtime to beat Pittsburgh 29-23 in a memorable moment.

Thomas finished his 10-year career with 774 receptions for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl four times. When he finished his Broncos career, Demaryius was second in team history in receiving yards (9,055) and touchdown receptions (60).

Thomas retired from the NFL on June 28, 2021. Broncos president John Elway was effusive in his praise of D.T.

â€œD.T. was the complete package as a wide receiver, growing into one of the very best at his position,â€� said Broncos president of football operations John Elway. â€œThe combination of his size, speed, strength and athleticism was unmatched. Demaryiusâ€™ remarkable consistency and production were instrumental in our offense setting historic records and our team winning a lot of games, including two AFC championships and Super Bowl 50.

â€œEqually as impressive as his many catches, big plays and touchdowns was the fact he didnâ€™t miss a game for nearly seven years in a row,â€� Elway added. â€œYou could always count on D.T. He belongs among the greatest players in Broncos history for what heâ€™s meant to this organization on the field and out in the community. We appreciate everything Demaryius did for us and congratulate him on his retirement from the NFL.â€�

Thomas was honored by the Broncos during their home opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 26th.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Vic Lombardi
CBS Denver

Von Miller Wears 88 Sticker On His Helmet To Honor Demaryius Thomas

(CBS4) – In the wake of the death of Denver Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas, people are continuing to pay tribute to a player who was respected on and off the field. Von Miller will be wearing a DT decal on his helmet tonight during Monday Night Football. #BroncosCountry @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/p20dajlNS6 — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 13, 2021 Broncos Super Bowl champion and current Los Angeles Ram Von Miller paid tribute to Thomas Monday night when he suited up for the Rams. Miller put a No 88 sticker on his helmet in honor of his former teammate. Von Miller of the Los Angeles Rams has...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Fox#Roswell Police#The Nfl Draft#The Denver Broncos#Afc#Dt
CBS Boston

Bill Belichick Speaks On Demaryius Thomas: ‘A Great Player But He’s A Better Person’

BOSTON (CBS) — Demaryius Thomas’ time in New England was brief. Yet based on the heartfelt way that his former Patriots teammates reacted to his sudden passing, it’s clear that Thomas made several deep connections in the summer of 2019. On Wednesday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about what he remembered about Thomas during their time together in 2019. “That’s a very sad and unfortunate situation,” Belichick said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Great kid that didn’t have an easy start to his life but really embraced every opportunity he had. He had great relationships with...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

What Danica Patrick Said Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Aaron Rodgers has been getting a lot of attention both on and off the field over the last year-plus. Sunday night, he’ll get a lot of attention on the field. The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in a primetime game on Sunday Night Football. It should be a fun one.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021

Herschel Walker is a two-time Pro Bowler and former NFL running back. He recently announced his candidacy for a United States Senate seat in Georgia, running as a Republican and receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Now, let’s take a look into Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
NFL
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy