Georgia Tech and Broncos star Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

Former Georgia Tech standout and Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos Demaryius Thomas passed away at the age of 33. The news was confirmed by Miles Garrett of FOX 5 Atlanta and KOA in Denver.

Thomas would have turned 34 on Christmas Day.

According to Roswell Police, the preliminary information suggests that his death stemmed from a medical issue and no foul play is suspected.

Demaryius starred at Georgia Tech from 2007-2009. As a junior, Thomas had 46 receptions for 1,154 yards and eight touchdowns. He would declare for the NFL Draft and was selected by the Broncos as their 1st round pick, with the 22nd overall selection.

â€œI know I speak on behalf of the entire Georgia Tech football family when I say that we are heartbroken by the news of Demaryiusâ€™s passing,â€� said Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins. â€œI first got to know Bay Bay during his recruiting process and was fortunate to be a member of the Tech football staff during his true freshman season in 2006. We have grown increasingly closer through the years. I will always remember what a thrill it was for our players when he was able to stop by and spend some time with us during fall camp this past August. Bay Bay was truly one of my favorite people. I will miss him terribly.â€�

Thomas suited up for the Broncos for eight years. During that time, Thomas was an important player in Denverâ€™s winningest four-year period in team history from 2012-15 with Peyton Manning at quarterback. The Denver Broncos went 55-17 during that span, winning two AFC titles and Super Bowl 50.

Manning said he never played with somebody as big, as strong and as fast as Thomas, who caught 445 passes for 6,249 yards and 46 touchdowns from 2012-15, including the playoffs.

Thomasâ€™ biggest catch, however came with Tim Tebow at quarterback in an AFC wild-card game on Jan. 8, 2012, when he hauled in a 80-yard touchdown pass on the first snap of overtime to beat Pittsburgh 29-23 in a memorable moment.

Thomas finished his 10-year career with 774 receptions for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl four times. When he finished his Broncos career, Demaryius was second in team history in receiving yards (9,055) and touchdown receptions (60).

Thomas retired from the NFL on June 28, 2021. Broncos president John Elway was effusive in his praise of D.T.

â€œD.T. was the complete package as a wide receiver, growing into one of the very best at his position,â€� said Broncos president of football operations John Elway. â€œThe combination of his size, speed, strength and athleticism was unmatched. Demaryiusâ€™ remarkable consistency and production were instrumental in our offense setting historic records and our team winning a lot of games, including two AFC championships and Super Bowl 50.

â€œEqually as impressive as his many catches, big plays and touchdowns was the fact he didnâ€™t miss a game for nearly seven years in a row,â€� Elway added. â€œYou could always count on D.T. He belongs among the greatest players in Broncos history for what heâ€™s meant to this organization on the field and out in the community. We appreciate everything Demaryius did for us and congratulate him on his retirement from the NFL.â€�

Thomas was honored by the Broncos during their home opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 26th.