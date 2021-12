Alaska’s congressional delegation is hosting a two-day salmon roundtable with tribal, state and federal stakeholders to discuss devastatingly low runs on several major rivers last summer. The goal of the conversation is to better understand what is behind the low numbers, the impact the lack of fish has on communities, and how to best address the problem. The main takeaways of the Wednesday conversation were the need for further research and collaboration between entities.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO