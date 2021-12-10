ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incredible Rochester Spa is Back Open After 3 Month Remodel

By Jessica Williams
 6 days ago
After 3 months of hard work, a spa in Rochester, Minnesota is finally open for business again after a tragic flood when a pipe burst. Branch Out Day Spa in Rochester, Minnesota is Open Again After 3 Months of Remodeling. Click Here for a Half-Off Gift Certificate (while supplies...

Federal Grant For Private Jet Service Center in Rochester

The federal government has awarded a $250,000 grant to help fund a new hangar at the Rochester Airport to house a corporate repair and maintenance facility. According to Rochester State Senator Carla Nelson, the Airport Infrastructure Renewal grant will help allow for Great Planes Aviation to expand its operations in Rochester to be an FAA-certified repair station to service Cirrus, Gulfstream, Bombardier, and other jet aircraft. Nelson says the company has 10 employees in Rochester and plans to expand its local workforce to 32.
Are Professional Burglars Operating In Rochester?

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester homeowner called 911 Tuesday evening after his in-home surveillance system was activated and indicated two burglars were inside his residence. Officers went to the home in the 2100 block of Fieldstone Rd SW and decided to call in the RPD emergency response...
December 16th Your $20 Bill in Rochester’s Red Kettles = $120!

If you have a $20 bill to spare tomorrow (December 16, 2021), please drop it in a Salvation Army of Rochester Red Kettle so it can turn into $120. Is it Christmas Magic that makes it worth so much more? Yes...and it's Think Bank that's stepped up to the plate to deliver this awesome match in support of The Salvation Army’s 125th Red Kettle Campaign in Rochester.
The ‘Little Yellowstone of Minnesota’ is Just Two Hours Away from Rochester

Have you ever heard of 'the Little Yellowstone of Minnesota?' It's a park that is often called by that name, and it's just a little over two hours away from Rochester. My wife and I took a trip to the real Yellowstone National Park (the one in Wyoming and Montana) back in October and were stunned by the scenic beauty and natural features of America's very first national park. So when I stumbled on this story about a park called the 'Little Yellowstone of Minnesota' it caught my attention.
Rochester Teen Wins $100K Scholarship in COVID Vaccine Raffle

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester teenager is the winner of the second drawing for a prize of a $100,000 college scholarship. Governor Tim Walz today announced 16-year-old Ben Truax's name was drawn from the thousands of entries submitted by the parents and guardians of Minnesota youth between the ages of 12 and 17 who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The scholarships were offered as the top prizes for the state's "Kids Deserve a Shot!" Incentive campaign.
Is it Illegal to Tip Your Mail Carrier in Minnesota?

During the holiday season, many people tip more than usual. They tip their hairstylist more, they tip their delivery driver more. There are also people that get tips during the holidays that don't usually get tipped other times in the year, like mail carriers. But I was today years old when I learned that tipping your mail carrier is technically illegal in Minnesota.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Rochester and Neighboring Areas

LaCrosse - WI, US, National Weather Service. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR WESTERN WINONA...OLMSTED...SOUTHWESTERN WABASHA...DODGE AND FILLMORE COUNTIES... At 739 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mantorville to 6 miles northwest of Wykoff to 6 miles southwest of Harmony, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Chatfield, St. Charles, Pine Island, Eyota, Oronoco, Dover, Lanesboro, Plainview, Rushford and Altura. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 205 and 246. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for northeastern Iowa...and southeastern Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH.
