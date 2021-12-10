ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novartis CEO says Sandoz attracting interest – paper

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) – Novartis’s potential sale of its Sandoz generic drug business is attracting interest from possible buyers, Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said in an interview to be published on Friday. The Swiss pharmaceuticals company raised the prospect of divesting Sandoz in October after years of revamping...

ECONOMY
