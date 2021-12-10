ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Breakdown: Purdue's loss at Rutgers

By Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
Scarlet Nation
 6 days ago

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Purdue's reign as No. 1 lasted mere days, as the top-ranked Boilermakers were shocked in their Big Ten road opener on Thursday night at Rutgers, done in by Ron Harper Jr.'s buzzer-beater from just inside halfcourt. The Boilermakers defended the play well, as Jaden Ivey...

purdue.rivals.com

Comments / 0

WIS-TV

Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
On3.com

USC loses four-star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal

USC running back Kenan Christon has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz confirmed Tuesday night. Formerly a four-star recruit, Christon was the No. 30 running back in the 2019 class, via the On3 Consensus, and the San Diego native was the No. 49 overall prospect in California. A two-sport athlete, Christon was both a running back on the football team and a sprinter on the track team — he was part of a Pac-12 Championship sprint relay quartet last season.
Ron Harper
Scarlet Nation

Decision day for Stone Blanton

Decision day has arrived for high three-star linebacker Stone Blanton. The Madison (Miss.) Madison Ridgeland Academy class of 2022 linebacker will announce his decision at 11:15 ET this morning among finalists South Carolina, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. MRE will have a live stream of the announcement here.
Scarlet Nation

Tarber commits to Sooners

This is officially the Brent Venables era for defense at Oklahoma. The Sooners didn’t have one defensive lineman that weighed more than 300 pounds during the 2021 season. One of Venables’ first commits is already over 300 pounds as Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High defensive lineman Alton Tarber becomes the third pledge for Venables in the last two days.
FanSided

Predicting the 5 biggest winners on 2021 Early National Signing Day

We are one day away from 2021 Early National Signing Day and here’s a look at five college football teams that will be big winners when it’s all over. There are few days that offer more excitement for college football fans than Early National Signing Day. It used to just be signing day, which there is a later signing day in February, but for all intents and purposes, the biggest recruiting day of the year is Wednesday.
Scarlet Nation

Elliott makes positive impression on 2022 UVa recruits

Delaney Crawford was ready to head to Charlottesville after high school and get to work. A senior at Corona (Ca.) High School, Crawford announced his commitment to play quarterback at Virginia on November 29th, two days after the Wahoos’ regular season ended with a loss at home to Virginia Tech.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Sports Illustrated

Highly-sought after transfer offensive lineman lists Florida State in final-three

The Florida State Seminoles are expected to heavily utilize the transfer portal to add experienced talent after having success with the process during head coach Mike Norvell's first two seasons in Tallahassee. Since seven scholarship players have already entered the portal following the conclusion of the regular season, the Seminoles have free reign to bring in up to seven scholarship transfers.
Scarlet Nation

Huskers land versatile JUCO transfer DB DeShon Singleton

Nebraska adds a big piece to their 2022 recruiting class with 6-foot-3 and 200-pound defensive back DeShon Singleton. Singleton, a Hutchinson (Kans.) C.C. transfer, chose the Huskers over Kansas and Kansas State. DeShon Singleton from Hutchinson C.C. is a Husker. The talented defender said that it was the people at...
Scarlet Nation

Amorion Walker flips from Notre Dame to Michigan

One of the biggest flips in the making over the span of the 2022 recruiting cycle has finally arrived out of Ponchatoula, La. Amorion Walker, a coveted three-star athlete and longtime Notre Dame commitment, flipped his commitment and signed with Michigan on National Signing Day. LSU and Alabama also were in the mix to try and turn Walker away from the Irish, but credit Wolverines safety coach Ron Bellamy, a Louisiana native who played for Walker’s high school football coach Hank Tierney at Archbishop Shaw, for the late fireworks.
LonghornCountry

Texas Lands in Final Two For Top OL Devon Campbell

AUSTIN -- On Wednesday, Texas landed in the top two arguably its biggest offensive line target in the 2022 class, the nation's No. 1 interior offensive lineman, Bowie (Arlington, TX) guard/tackle Devon Campbell. If Texas is able to land Campbell, who announced his commitment date as February 3, he will...
Scarlet Nation

Four-star DB Jaeden Gould commits to Nebraska

Jaeden Gould's recruitment has been full of twists and turns but the four-star defensive back out of Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic had his fair share of options at the end of his recruitment. A high-profile prospect at a young age, Gould's offer sheet quickly expanded during his sophomore season. Rutgers, the in-state school, was all over him but he wanted to branch out and see different schools. At various points between now and then, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Michigan were the favorites before Gould settled on USC. The Trojans picked up his his commitment in June and he stuck with his choice through the firing of Clay Helton. Shortly after Lincoln Riley was named head coach at USC, Gould reopened his recruitment. Nebraska was the only team to get a visit after his decommitment and the Cornhuskers landed his commitment.
Scarlet Nation

Purdue gets commitment from Indianapolis Pike safety

Purdue got a commitment from Indianapolis Pike safety Joseph Jefferson on Sunday. "Purdue is a wonderful school," said Jefferson. "I fit in perfectly and it is close to home." Jefferson is the 20th commitment in Purdue's class of 2022. He had offers from Utah, Indiana State and Western Kentucky, among other schools.
