Breakdown: Purdue's loss at Rutgers

Jaeden Gould's recruitment has been full of twists and turns but the four-star defensive back out of Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic had his fair share of options at the end of his recruitment. A high-profile prospect at a young age, Gould's offer sheet quickly expanded during his sophomore season. Rutgers, the in-state school, was all over him but he wanted to branch out and see different schools. At various points between now and then, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Michigan were the favorites before Gould settled on USC. The Trojans picked up his his commitment in June and he stuck with his choice through the firing of Clay Helton. Shortly after Lincoln Riley was named head coach at USC, Gould reopened his recruitment. Nebraska was the only team to get a visit after his decommitment and the Cornhuskers landed his commitment.

