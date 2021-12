During San Antonio’s four-game winning streak that carried over from November, veteran forward Thaddeus Young described his team’s mindset: “That’s what we’ve been working on all season long. When we get a win, just basically trying to have that carry over to the next game, letting that win get thrown out the window. Not forget about it, but throw it out the window, because we have another game coming. That’s always been the case for us all season long, just trying to get to the next game and continuing to have a swing of momentum and a shift towards trying to build a streak.”

